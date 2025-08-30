Situated Between Seattle And Spokane Is A Remote Lakeside City That's A Secret Fishing Paradise
When it comes to Washington state, most if not all people are familiar with Seattle, known as America's most outdoor-friendly city. Spokane, the state's easternmost major city just over 20 miles from the Idaho border, may not be as well known, but is still on the radar as one of the most underrated cities across America for a getaway. Few know what lies between these two cities in wild and remote North Central Washington. What you'll find is an outdoor adventurer's paradise, with forests, mountains, canyons, and Lake Roosevelt, a freshwater fishing location of which dreams are made. Lake Roosevelt is a reservoir created by the Grand Coulee Dam on the Columbia River in 1941. This freshwater wonderland now covers nearly 81,000 acres and stretches over 150 miles.
The city of Kettle Falls is in the heart of this area and has long been known as the "pit stop" for those visiting the lake. With a population of roughly 1,700, the city doesn't jump off the map. However, its location on the edge of the lake at the confluence of the Columbia and Kettle Rivers will get your fishing senses tingling. Named after nearby falls on the Columbia River that have since been submerged by the Grand Coulee Dam, Kettle Falls is a hidden gem waiting to be uncovered.
The fishing paradise of Kettle Falls
Kettle Falls is the perfect launching point for your fishing adventure. Lake Roosevelt is home to over 30 species of fish, including rainbow trout, kokanee, burbot, lake whitefish, yellow perch, and white sturgeon. White sturgeon, the largest freshwater fish in North America, have an average weight of 100 to 300 pounds, but can grow to upwards of 1,800 pounds. The lake's 660-mile shoreline is open to fishing year-round and there are 22 public boat launches available, including one right in Kettle Falls.
Before casting your line, be sure to get familiar with Washington state's fishing rules and regulations. First and foremost, everyone over the age of 15 must have a valid recreational license for freshwater. Additional licenses may be necessary if you're fishing on or near reservation shorelines, including the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation or the Spokane Tribe of Indians reservation. If you're after white sturgeon, there are additional restrictions to note. For starters, the official white sturgeon fishing season runs in the fall, from September to November. The catch must fall within 55 to 63 inches in length, and anglers are limited to catching one fish daily for a maximum of two fish annually.
Due to the remoteness of the area, you may want to consider bringing fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals. In a pinch, take a quick 9-mile trip to the town of Colville where you can stock up on rods, reels, line, and perhaps some valuable local knowledge at North 40 Outfitters. The store also sells camping supplies if you plan to pitch a tent.
Plan your visit to Kettle Falls
For out of state visitors, the nearest major airport to Kettle Falls is Spokane International Airport (GEG). From Spokane, it's a straightforward 80-mile drive north along Highway 395 all the way to Kettle Falls. The trip typically takes around an hour and 45 minutes. The drive from Seattle is significantly longer at 319 miles, but covers some of Washington's most spectacular scenery. To take the scenic road, head east through the magnificent Cascade Mountain Range, then hook north near Moses Lake to follow the breathtaking Coulee Corridor National Scenic Byway. The road traces roughly 60 miles of Lake Roosevelt's eastern shoreline and delivers you right to Kettle Falls. The drive is nearly six hours total, but you'll likely want to stop along the way to soak up the sights.
Lodging in and around Kettle Falls leans more to the rustic side, but that's also part of the appeal. Columbia Point Resort offers charming hotel-style suites with a range of amenities, including kitchenettes. The property also has two canvas glamping tents and 22 full hook-up RV sites. If you're looking to get farther off the grid, Kettle Falls Campground is right at hand with campsites and RV sites for $30 per night.
The best time of year to visit is when the fish you're after are biting. Weather wise, late spring and early fall are ideal — plus, you'll have more of the lake to yourself without the peak summer crowds. Roosevelt Lake is an active reservoir and changing water levels can affect the shoreline and boat launch access. Check local conditions before your trip to ensure that the water levels are suitable for your adventure.