Situated Between Seattle And Spokane Is A Remote Lakeside City That's A Secret Fishing Paradise

Kettle Falls is the perfect launching point for your fishing adventure. Lake Roosevelt is home to over 30 species of fish, including rainbow trout, kokanee, burbot, lake whitefish, yellow perch, and white sturgeon. White sturgeon, the largest freshwater fish in North America, have an average weight of 100 to 300 pounds, but can grow to upwards of 1,800 pounds. The lake's 660-mile shoreline is open to fishing year-round and there are 22 public boat launches available, including one right in Kettle Falls.

Before casting your line, be sure to get familiar with Washington state's fishing rules and regulations. First and foremost, everyone over the age of 15 must have a valid recreational license for freshwater. Additional licenses may be necessary if you're fishing on or near reservation shorelines, including the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation or the Spokane Tribe of Indians reservation. If you're after white sturgeon, there are additional restrictions to note. For starters, the official white sturgeon fishing season runs in the fall, from September to November. The catch must fall within 55 to 63 inches in length, and anglers are limited to catching one fish daily for a maximum of two fish annually.

Due to the remoteness of the area, you may want to consider bringing fishing gear that can go on vacation and keep you from using rentals. In a pinch, take a quick 9-mile trip to the town of Colville where you can stock up on rods, reels, line, and perhaps some valuable local knowledge at North 40 Outfitters. The store also sells camping supplies if you plan to pitch a tent.