Avoid Running Out Of Suitcase Space With This Surprisingly Genius Organizing Hack From Samantha Brown
Whether you should fold or roll your clothes when packing has long been debated by travelers looking for space-saving packing hacks. Things can become more complicated when planning for cold weather, and bulky items like long layers, heavy boots, sweaters, and jackets can take up the majority of the space in your luggage. Television host and travel pro Samantha Brown is sharing an organization hack that will help you pack light: vacuum-sealing travel bags.
In an interview with Travel & Leisure, Brown was asked about packing systems and she shared, " ... I have to pack a lot of winter gear and big jackets, so for the first time I'll be using the bags you roll that get all the air out. It compresses your clothes and it is awesome! ... The technology really works, especially if you are packing for a winter destination." And she's a reliable travel source; when she's not sharing packing tips like this, Brown's jetting on trips to places like this underrated European city that's a very affordable winter vacation.
Vacuum-seal travel bags come in an assortment of sizes and prices and are surprisingly helpful tools to use in your luggage and in your closet. This genius organizing hack can help you save storage space with your seasonal clothes. Hefty blankets, pillows, and even special mementos can be safely stored in a space-saving compression bag.
Packing more efficiently with vacuum-seal travel bags
Researching local dress codes and the weather in your travel destination are essential things that you should consider when packing for an international trip. You should also assess your packing needs when purchasing vacuum-seal travel bags. Some vacuum-seal travel bags come with a hand pump included, but it's worth it to invest in one with a portable electric air pump. Within seconds, you can compress a heavy travel bag filled with jeans, jackets, and sweaters into something flat and light that takes up minimal space in your luggage. Remember to pack a few empty travel bags in your luggage just in case you purchase gifts or souvenirs while traveling.
These bags can be packed and vacuum-sealed, but those aren't the only things to consider when deciding how to pack a suitcase efficiently. There are shoes, toiletries, makeup, medicine, and an endless list of other items that you have to squeeze in. Not to worry; Samantha Brown shared more advice to help you avoid running out of space in your suitcase. "I love cubes. And I've tried everything ... You want cubes that have a clear top so you can see what you packed with one look," she told Travel & Leisure. Packing cubes are an excellent solution to keep the small things in one place, and the vacuum-seal travel bags are a helpful hack for making bigger items more compact.