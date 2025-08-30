Avoid Running Out Of Suitcase Space With This Surprisingly Genius Organizing Hack From Samantha Brown

Whether you should fold or roll your clothes when packing has long been debated by travelers looking for space-saving packing hacks. Things can become more complicated when planning for cold weather, and bulky items like long layers, heavy boots, sweaters, and jackets can take up the majority of the space in your luggage. Television host and travel pro Samantha Brown is sharing an organization hack that will help you pack light: vacuum-sealing travel bags.

In an interview with Travel & Leisure, Brown was asked about packing systems and she shared, " ... I have to pack a lot of winter gear and big jackets, so for the first time I'll be using the bags you roll that get all the air out. It compresses your clothes and it is awesome! ... The technology really works, especially if you are packing for a winter destination." And she's a reliable travel source; when she's not sharing packing tips like this, Brown's jetting on trips to places like this underrated European city that's a very affordable winter vacation.

Vacuum-seal travel bags come in an assortment of sizes and prices and are surprisingly helpful tools to use in your luggage and in your closet. This genius organizing hack can help you save storage space with your seasonal clothes. Hefty blankets, pillows, and even special mementos can be safely stored in a space-saving compression bag.