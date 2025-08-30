The World's Top Trending Fall Destination In 2025 Is A European Gem With Scenic Countryside And Crystal Lakes
The arrival of autumn is a beloved time for many of us, heralded by the crunch of golden leaves underfoot and the scent of pumpkin spice in the air. At the first hint of changing foliage, there's no doubt you will be packing your bags, dreaming of apple orchards on the West Coast with crisp autumn air and fresh cider. Or maybe you'll head to Cape Cod, where the fall foliage is often overlooked. However, if you're someone who thrives on keeping up with the latest trends, this year's autumn vacation might be slightly further afield.
In the 2025 Fall Trend Report compiled by Pinterest — which explores trending data on fashion, beauty, and travel — Switzerland ranked among the most popular destinations for a romantic autumn getaway. In fact, the digital pinboard site had seen an uptick of over 300% in searches for the Swiss countryside, and it's not hard to see why.
From the snowy peaks of the Alps to rolling green hills and glittering lakes, Switzerland boasts some of the most mesmerizing landscapes. What's more, October and November in this alpine playground are typically the low season, meaning you won't find yourself pushing through swarms of tourists just to catch the view. Head to the Engadin Valley, where mountain hikes across green meadows, and scenic lakes bring you to the doorstep of sweeping gorges fringed by lush pine forests glowing golden in the autumn sunlight. In the Valais region, you'll be awestruck by the fiery orange larch trees set against the mountain slopes as you enjoy the sweet fruits of sun-drenched orchards. Paired with quaint, fairy-tale villages for picturesque strolls and steaming fondue to warm you up at night, an autumn trip to Switzerland will surely be the getaway of a lifetime.
Explore the stunning Swiss landscape in autumn
Thrilling outdoor adventures await in Switzerland, where the dramatic landscape beckons you to bask in its delights. For some spectacular leaf peeping, make your way to Grindelwald — an idyllic ski resort village tucked amidst the Bernese Alps in southern Switzerland. The summer crowds have left and the ski season has yet to begin, leaving the village as a quiet retreat for exploring the spellbinding scenery. Hike along the mountain footpaths to the emerald pool of Bachalpsee. Alternatively, take a cable car up to the peak of Mount Jungfrau, called the "top of Europe," where you'll find a dreamy landscape in the midst of transition — rocky peaks glittering white with fresh snow, while grassy meadows and spiky conifers are a patchwork of warm yellows.
For breathtaking lake views from atop mountain peaks, head to Interlaken, located not far north of Grindelwald. The name means "between two lakes" in German, which is only fitting since this charming town sits on the flatlands straddling Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. Climb aboard a funicular to be whisked up the slopes of Harder Kulm mountain, where a lookout platform stretches over the trees, opening up to the most unbelievable views of the two lakes sparkling against the sweeping ridges. Meanwhile, boardwalks along the lakeshore offer the chance for leisurely strolls amidst crisp autumn air as golden leaves flutter overhead.
Further south, the medieval town of Sion is a gateway for off-road biking through the sloping landscape, dotted with tumbling waterfalls and pleasant meadows. Head to the Matterhorn Glacier Trail for vigorous treks around the iconic, jagged Matterhorn peak, or make your way to the vineyards of the Rhône Valley to sample the fragrant wines and raclette cheese while soaking up the autumn sunshine.
Swiss villages to visit for a dreamy autumn getaway
While the undulating countryside bursts to life in the autumn, the delightful villages of Switzerland are also a magical backdrop for an autumn vacation. Not to be missed is Appenzell, a traditional town with fairy-tale charm tucked between gentle rolling hills and dairy cow pastures. As the trees turn vibrant orange on the slopes, take a stroll through the quaint town square, where you'll see the façades of timber buildings painted in bright colors, their arched roofs dominated by the Gothic bell tower of the Parish Church of Saint Mauritius. Head inside to admire the incredible frescoes, then hit the shops and stock up on tasty snacks to enjoy a picnic on the pastoral fields.
If you've been exploring Interlaken, there's another spot you just can't miss. On the southern shore of Lake Brienz, you'll find Iseltwald, a charming village straight out of a storybook. While the village's perch on a small headland curving across the lake's turquoise water is a magical sight to behold, the arrival of autumn adds its own enchantments. Stroll through the village lanes until you reach the lakefront promenade, where you can admire the surrounding mountains awash with shades of amber and gold.
For more autumnal delights, head to Basel on the banks of the River Rhine, where boat cruises will take you on a tour of the vibrant yellow foliage along the waterfront. Visit in October to join the Basel Autumn Fair, a 14th-century tradition beloved by locals. Browse the fair stalls, hop on the amusement rides, and revel in the merry atmosphere. From the spellbinding panoramas of Grindelwald to the lakeside scenery of Interlaken, taking an autumn vacation to Switzerland should definitely be on your travel bucket list.