The World's Top Trending Fall Destination In 2025 Is A European Gem With Scenic Countryside And Crystal Lakes

The arrival of autumn is a beloved time for many of us, heralded by the crunch of golden leaves underfoot and the scent of pumpkin spice in the air. At the first hint of changing foliage, there's no doubt you will be packing your bags, dreaming of apple orchards on the West Coast with crisp autumn air and fresh cider. Or maybe you'll head to Cape Cod, where the fall foliage is often overlooked. However, if you're someone who thrives on keeping up with the latest trends, this year's autumn vacation might be slightly further afield.

In the 2025 Fall Trend Report compiled by Pinterest — which explores trending data on fashion, beauty, and travel — Switzerland ranked among the most popular destinations for a romantic autumn getaway. In fact, the digital pinboard site had seen an uptick of over 300% in searches for the Swiss countryside, and it's not hard to see why.

From the snowy peaks of the Alps to rolling green hills and glittering lakes, Switzerland boasts some of the most mesmerizing landscapes. What's more, October and November in this alpine playground are typically the low season, meaning you won't find yourself pushing through swarms of tourists just to catch the view. Head to the Engadin Valley, where mountain hikes across green meadows, and scenic lakes bring you to the doorstep of sweeping gorges fringed by lush pine forests glowing golden in the autumn sunlight. In the Valais region, you'll be awestruck by the fiery orange larch trees set against the mountain slopes as you enjoy the sweet fruits of sun-drenched orchards. Paired with quaint, fairy-tale villages for picturesque strolls and steaming fondue to warm you up at night, an autumn trip to Switzerland will surely be the getaway of a lifetime.