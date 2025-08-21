The 5 Best Apple Orchards On The West Coast With Crisp Autumn Air, Fresh Cider, And Sweet Harvests

Autumn may bring cooler weather and shorter days, but it's also one of the most spectacular seasons on the calendar. Especially on the United States' West Coast, where the air is crisp enough to make you feel alive, but not yet too cold that you don't want to go outside. As the valleys and mountains glow in hues of orange and golden yellow, apple orchards and their sweet harvests become the season's star attractions. It's harvesting time, which means fall foliage views, fresh cider, and flaky apple pie are back on the menu.

Apple orchards have been an important feature of rural American landscapes since European settlers planted the first rows of trees as early as 1625. Back then, apples were primarily grown to make cider, a beverage that many foreigners believed was safer to consume than possibly contaminated water. Today, over 27,000 growers operate nationwide, producing everything from vinegars to livestock feed. Many have embraced eco-tourism through "U-pick" experiences, inviting visitors to harvest their own fruit straight from the source.

What was once an activity reserved for farm workers, U-picking has become a fall tradition in its own right. While the East Coast, home to America's oldest and largest apple farms, has long claimed the spotlight for having some of the best places for picking apples, the West Coast is quietly building its own apple empire. Between Washington's famed Wenatchee Valley, all the way south to the Julian area in San Diego, this iconic coastline has fertile valleys that rival anything out east. While opening days and times differ from orchard to orchard, most typically open their farms for apple picking as early as Labor Day, and extend the ritual until Thanksgiving.