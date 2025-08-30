Sandwiched Between Tallahassee And Pensacola Is Florida's Underrated City With Natural Beauty And Historic Charm

Florida's panhandle often gets overlooked for the bigger-name attractions on its peninsula. Yet it's home to offbeat, modest attractions like Freeport, a low-key coastal city perfect for paddling and fishing. Another lesser-known yet equally worthy destination can be found in Chipley, an underrated locale sandwiched between Tallahassee and Pensacola. The small city of around 3,400 is filled with natural beauty and historic charm worth seeing on its own, or as part of a larger trip through the region.

Chipley has historically served as a humble growth generator for Washington County. Railroads passing through buttressed a local economy dependent on timber and mineral extraction, eventually leading to a blossoming town. That little hub has become a welcoming, worthwhile weekend getaway, with attractions ranging from natural phenomena to fodder for railroad aficionados. You can snuggle with a wolf, too — but more on that later.

There is also the requisite encounter with a gator, almost a rite of passage in Florida. The Orange Hill Gator Farm, a mere 13 miles outside of Chipley, lets you have that encounter in controlled and safe circumstances. Its two-hour tour lets you come face-to-face with not just alligators, but lizards, goats, and a whole menagerie of other animals. Consider it an intro to one of the wild encounters you'll experience in Chipley.