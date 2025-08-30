'Venice's Best-Kept Secret' Is A Mouth-Watering Cross Between A Cocktail And A Dessert You Order Off-Menu

You find yourself stretching contentedly at your dinner table on your Italian holiday in the floating city of Venice. The palate is pleasantly coated with the echoing flavors of a buttery pasta dish, or perhaps you ate like a local and had some "weird" but tasty sea creatures from the lagoon (known as schie, the tiny shrimps that are as native to the local waters as the gondolas are to the canals surrounding you). You find yourself wondering: What would be the ideal finish to satiate your inner foodie? The mind is torn between choosing a dessert or a cocktail to cool off. Having had your fill of Bellinis, the world-renowned drink invented at Harry's Bar right here in Venice, you have also decided to forego the Aperol Spritz, as it is known to be an aperitivo to awaken the appetite, and yours is certainly overcompensated. This is when you hail the server over and ask for one of Venice's best-kept secrets, the sgroppino.

A zesty, refreshing, and palate-cleansing marriage between a cocktail and a dessert, this delicious invention combines a base of a neutral spirit, such as eau-de-vie (as in the days of old, now often replaced by vodka), Prosecco, and, most importantly, lemon sorbet. The server, pleasantly surprised at your insider knowledge, hurries away to prepare this cold mousse concoction cherished by the Venetian elite since the 16th century. The word "sgroppino," or in the Venetian dialect "sgropín," literally means "to untie the knot" of the uneasy feeling that follows a filling meal. Enjoying a sgroppino al fresco at a beautiful canal-side patio might just be one of the best things to do on your romantic vacation to Venice, and here's the lowdown on this unique off-menu secret.