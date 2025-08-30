Rick Steves' Philosophy Of Becoming A 'Cultural Chameleon,' Explained By His Protégé

"When in Rome, do as the Romans." We've all heard this phrase, right? When visiting a different country, you respect local customs and act in accordance with their ways — easy. But how do you make the most of your time there, begin to understand the local ways, and allow yourself to see through the eyes of other people? Hint: You don't take an expensive flight to another continent only to hunt down the nearest McDonald's. Rather, you do as Rick Steves' protégé, Cameron Hewitt, explains on the renowned travel expert's website and become a "cultural chameleon."

Being one, as Hewitt explains, doesn't mean imitating the mannerisms and speech of locals, like a tourist trying not to get spotted as one. When in Rome, you do not need to over-gesticulate with your hands or follow the most crucial coffee etiquette secrets by refusing to have a cappuccino after 11:00 a.m. (although you'll still get side-eye for the latter). Rather, it means participating in things that locals get excited about. Eat their food, drink their refreshments, and enjoy their activities.

Let's say you follow Rick Steves' advice and pay a visit to Bulgaria, an overlooked European country that's charming and affordable. On your trip, folks in the small mountain village of Melnik are heading into the forest to forage for mushrooms. Do you join or say, "Um, no thanks, I'll stay in my A/C-controlled hotel room." If you do the latter, you're seriously missing the point. And if you do the former, you're a bona fide cultural chameleon. Pay attention to what locals care about and join the fun.