A Local Favorite Near NYC Offers Waterfront Views, Hidden Beaches, And Easy Access To The Jersey Shore
For a locally-favored waterfront respite just outside New York City, you might want to consider a trip to Highlands, New Jersey. This Garden State borough is about an hour away (about 51 miles), making it an easily-accessible spot for your next beach-venture. When you're getting into Highlands, you'll see that it goes down toward Sandy Hook Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with quite a few spots having clear views of the New York City skyline. It creates a beautiful blend of coastline with a splash of city-scape in the distance.
When heading over from the Big Apple, there are a few ways to get to this not-so hidden New Jersey beach town. The best (and most scenic) way is by water on the Seastreak Ferry, which is a quick boat that will get you there in about 45 minutes. If you're not wanting to take the ferry, you can hop on an Academy Bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, which will have you in the area in about 90 minutes. Driving your own car is another choice if you're willing to make the hour drive.
You'll find some family-friendly beaches along the shore of Sandy Hook Bay, and one of these spots is Popamora Beach Park. A big plus is that your access to this beach is free, so you don't need to worry about a Jersey Shore beach badge. If you're looking for more of a party scene, check out The Sandbox at Seastreak, which is a beach bar right at the ferry landing. You should also know that Highlands is essentially your starting point to the rest of the Jersey Shore, and is right next to the Sandy Hook peninsula, a 6-mile shoreline that's part of the Gateway National Recreation Area.
Attractions and things to do around Highlands
If you're interested in history, you'll find a few key places in the Highlands area, and you might want to start at the Twin Lights Historic Site, a landmark overlooking the bay. It has two non-identical brownstone towers built in 1862, and is quite notable for being the first in the United States to use the Fresnel lens and later became one of the first lighthouses powered by electricity. It's not being used as an active lighthouse anymore, but it is now a museum where you can see trinkets from its nautical times. Inside the Gateway National Recreation Area, you can see Fort Hancock, which was a U.S. Army installation with preserved buildings, and the Sandy Hook Lighthouse.
If you're bringing your fur baby with you, there are some beaches along New Jersey's serene stretch of shore that are pet-friendly. Your leashed dog is welcome all year on the bay-side beaches of the Sandy Hook peninsula, like at Plum Island and Horseshoe Cove.
Your visit might line up with one of the plethora of events on the town's calendar, which is usually packed with things to do. The Highlands Business Partnership puts together a lot of the gatherings like the Highlands Clam Fest in the summer for seafood and live music. When fall comes around, you'll find a Seaport Craft Show and you can bring your stein for an Oktoberfest celebration. You might also catch some of the other scheduled activities like a Guinness Run, or the big St. Patrick's Day Parade in March. If you're there from late spring through summer, you can also stop by the weekly farmers market for local produce, goodies, and maybe some delicious blueberries from the Blueberry Capital of the World in one of New Jersey's small towns.
Places to stay and eat in Highlands
When you're ready to turn in for the night (or take a nap from your beach day), you'll find that hotel options in Highlands are rather limited. One of the main places for you to stay is the SeaScape Manor B&B, which is an old home that's been turned into a bed and breakfast. If you're looking for a more typical hotel, book a room at the Blue Bay Inn in the Atlantic Highlands (about a seven-minute drive). It's just a short jaunt from the Seastreak Ferry and the beaches at Sandy Hook (around 3.5 miles). You can also find other standard hotels in nearby towns like Sea Bright and Red Bank (both between eight and 18 minutes away respectively).
The local foodie scene has quite a few restaurants for you to choose from, and a fair amount of spots are right on the water. For a more modern vibe, check out One Willow, which has a raw bar and seafood with views of the bay. If you're looking for a place with a bit of history, Bahrs Landing Seafood Restaurant has been around since the early 1900s and is known for its fish and shellfish entrees. For a more casual meal, head to the Mule Barn Tavern at the tip of Sandy Hook, and find it right inside an old-timey barn that was a part of Fort Hancock. It serves American-style food and has a dog-friendly outdoor patio. You can also find other local bars and pubs like The Chubby Pickle and the Driftwood Bar for a drink (this one is in a liquor store). For breakfast, coffee, or a quick bite, head to the Highlands Cafe for a heartier meal, or grab a bagel at Gems House of Bagels.