A Local Favorite Near NYC Offers Waterfront Views, Hidden Beaches, And Easy Access To The Jersey Shore

For a locally-favored waterfront respite just outside New York City, you might want to consider a trip to Highlands, New Jersey. This Garden State borough is about an hour away (about 51 miles), making it an easily-accessible spot for your next beach-venture. When you're getting into Highlands, you'll see that it goes down toward Sandy Hook Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with quite a few spots having clear views of the New York City skyline. It creates a beautiful blend of coastline with a splash of city-scape in the distance.

When heading over from the Big Apple, there are a few ways to get to this not-so hidden New Jersey beach town. The best (and most scenic) way is by water on the Seastreak Ferry, which is a quick boat that will get you there in about 45 minutes. If you're not wanting to take the ferry, you can hop on an Academy Bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal, which will have you in the area in about 90 minutes. Driving your own car is another choice if you're willing to make the hour drive.

You'll find some family-friendly beaches along the shore of Sandy Hook Bay, and one of these spots is Popamora Beach Park. A big plus is that your access to this beach is free, so you don't need to worry about a Jersey Shore beach badge. If you're looking for more of a party scene, check out The Sandbox at Seastreak, which is a beach bar right at the ferry landing. You should also know that Highlands is essentially your starting point to the rest of the Jersey Shore, and is right next to the Sandy Hook peninsula, a 6-mile shoreline that's part of the Gateway National Recreation Area.