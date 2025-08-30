Alabama's Underrated Town Is A Unique Escape Offering A 24/7 Eccentric Drive-Thru Museum And Historic Charm

A drive through the backroads of Alabama will grant you the opportunity to see small towns, wildlife, and spectacular scenery. If you're lucky, at some point your journey will lead you through the small, underrated town of Seale, where you'll see something much more peculiar. The community has fewer than 5,000 residents, but what it lacks in people, it makes up for in creativity. If you find yourself cruising along Alabama Highway 169, you'll easily spot the fascinating spectacle. You may even slam on the brakes and pull into the free Drive-Thru Museum out of sheer curiosity. If you do, you'll be granted the opportunity to see some of the interesting oddities that await.

While the quirky roadside attraction is one of the most eccentric things you'll see in Seale, the town also has historical significance that's worth exploring. You can get to the town in about an hour and a half from many notable cities in Alabama, including Dothan, the peanut capital of the world, and Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise for water recreation. If you're flying in, you can book a flight into Columbus Airport (CSG) in Columbus, Georgia, rent a car, and drive there in about 30 minutes. There aren't that many airlines serviced by the airport, though, so if you're looking for more options, you can fly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and drive there in under two hours.