Alabama's Underrated Town Is A Unique Escape Offering A 24/7 Eccentric Drive-Thru Museum And Historic Charm
A drive through the backroads of Alabama will grant you the opportunity to see small towns, wildlife, and spectacular scenery. If you're lucky, at some point your journey will lead you through the small, underrated town of Seale, where you'll see something much more peculiar. The community has fewer than 5,000 residents, but what it lacks in people, it makes up for in creativity. If you find yourself cruising along Alabama Highway 169, you'll easily spot the fascinating spectacle. You may even slam on the brakes and pull into the free Drive-Thru Museum out of sheer curiosity. If you do, you'll be granted the opportunity to see some of the interesting oddities that await.
While the quirky roadside attraction is one of the most eccentric things you'll see in Seale, the town also has historical significance that's worth exploring. You can get to the town in about an hour and a half from many notable cities in Alabama, including Dothan, the peanut capital of the world, and Lake Martin, Alabama's top lake paradise for water recreation. If you're flying in, you can book a flight into Columbus Airport (CSG) in Columbus, Georgia, rent a car, and drive there in about 30 minutes. There aren't that many airlines serviced by the airport, though, so if you're looking for more options, you can fly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) and drive there in under two hours.
Visiting Seale's quirky drive-thru museum
The Museum of Wonder Drive-Thru Museum is an eccentric and underrated museum that is something you really have to see to believe. This Google reviewer shared what to expect: "Okay, this is deeply weird, but a must-see roadside attraction. The museum, which consists of art and artifacts in cargo containers with windows, is free to drive or walk through. Exhibits include the world's largest gallstone, an old airplane frame, and lots and lots of bones. Yeah, it gives off horror movie vibes. Check it out."
The eclectic roadside attraction was created by local artist Butch Anthony in 2014. However, this creative genius began crafting his artistic style much earlier, starting with the small log cabin he built when he was 14. A budding young artist needed his own workshop, and that's exactly what he created. Fast forward several years, and he created an actual word that described his unique style of mixed-media artwork. He calls it "Intertwangleism, (inter = to mix; twang = a distinctive way of speaking, thinking, behaving, assessing; and ism = a theory).
The exhibits rotate, and you never really know what you'll find within the museum housed inside the shipping containers. You'll see many of his original works of art, but you may even get to see an "actual" footprint from Sasquatch. The museum is free to visit, but there are donation slots if you want to leave a monetary token of your appreciation.
History and adventure near Seale, AL
While you're in Seale, you can also step back in time and see the old Russell County Courthouse that was built in 1868. If you want to take a peek inside, be sure to make an appointment in advance. The historic building is available for event rentals, but it is also sometimes the location of public events like the Seale Courthouse Labor Day Fair. The event is free to attend and has vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment.
Seale is also close to the Fort Mitchell National Historic Site, where you can find a fort built in 1813 that is next to a national cemetery. This is another free thing to see in the area, with most visitors loving its mixture of educational material and unique historical artifacts. Any history buff will find it to be an excellent addition to their itinerary.
You can find a couple of vacation rentals in the area, but there aren't any hotels in Seale. Visitors can find hotels available in nearby Phenix City, or cross into Georgia to grab a room in Columbus. Adrenaline junkies will enjoy spending a little time in that area because it is home to the world's largest urban whitewater course and is located alongside the border separating Georgia and Alabama. If you want to add a little more heart-pounding fun, you can take flight on a zipline that spans the border between two states.