Curacao's Less Touristy Beach Features Bright Turquoise Waters Surrounded By Serene Sandy Cliffs

Curaçao, together with Aruba and Bonaire, is one of the Caribbean's ABC islands outside the notorious hurricane belt. An underrated island that isn't as frequently visited as other Caribbean destinations like the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, or the Bahamas, Curaçao is significantly less touristy, attracting an average of just 1.3 million visitors to nearby Aruba's 2 million people each year. That being said, it's no wonder that few vacationers make it to Kleine Knip, Curaçao's off-the-beaten-path beach with bright turquoise waters and picturesque sandy cliffs.

Located near the island's northwest tip, Kleine Knip is tucked between the villages of Westpunt and Lagún, less than an hour's drive from Willemstad. Situated just a few minutes' drive from the more popular Grote Knip — known to locals as "Big Knip" — Kleine Knip is nicknamed "Little Knip" as it's smaller and more low-key than its neighbor, which was selected as one of the World's 50 Best Beaches in 2024. Both have bright aquamarine water, protected by the surrounding cliffs' natural barrier, which creates ideal conditions for snorkeling, sunbathing, and cliff jumping. There's not much infrastructure on Kleine Knip, and no fee to access it, which makes it even easier to enjoy the natural beauty of the bay and the green hills that surround it.