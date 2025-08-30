Curacao's Less Touristy Beach Features Bright Turquoise Waters Surrounded By Serene Sandy Cliffs
Curaçao, together with Aruba and Bonaire, is one of the Caribbean's ABC islands outside the notorious hurricane belt. An underrated island that isn't as frequently visited as other Caribbean destinations like the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, or the Bahamas, Curaçao is significantly less touristy, attracting an average of just 1.3 million visitors to nearby Aruba's 2 million people each year. That being said, it's no wonder that few vacationers make it to Kleine Knip, Curaçao's off-the-beaten-path beach with bright turquoise waters and picturesque sandy cliffs.
Located near the island's northwest tip, Kleine Knip is tucked between the villages of Westpunt and Lagún, less than an hour's drive from Willemstad. Situated just a few minutes' drive from the more popular Grote Knip — known to locals as "Big Knip" — Kleine Knip is nicknamed "Little Knip" as it's smaller and more low-key than its neighbor, which was selected as one of the World's 50 Best Beaches in 2024. Both have bright aquamarine water, protected by the surrounding cliffs' natural barrier, which creates ideal conditions for snorkeling, sunbathing, and cliff jumping. There's not much infrastructure on Kleine Knip, and no fee to access it, which makes it even easier to enjoy the natural beauty of the bay and the green hills that surround it.
What to know about visiting Kleine Knip
Kleine Knip has a rental stand for umbrellas and chairs ($15 per day) and a few food vendors where you can purchase snacks or drinks. Other than that, you'll need to bring everything else with you, including sunscreen, towels, a snorkel mask, and fins. Thanks to the coral reef just offshore, the snorkeling here is wonderful.
There are a few places to stay nearby, including Bed & Bike Westpunt (from $113 per night), with airy lodgings across the street from the beach, and the laid-back but practical Nos Krusero Apartments (from $113 per night). Both are a short drive north of Kleine Knip. A few resorts and vacation rentals in the neighboring town of Lagún are also good choices. You'll find dining options in the village, including fresh seafood at Bahia Restaurant and Discover Lagun.
If you have a rental car on the island, you can drive to Kleine Knip. The ride from Willemstad, the capital city known for its secluded coves and colorful buildings, and also home to the island's international airport, takes about 50 minutes. It's possible to arrive by taxi from town, but you'll want to check with the driver to arrange a return trip. With more time to explore, check out Shete Boka National Park, a coastal wonderland of awe-inspiring sea caves, cliffs, and clear waters.