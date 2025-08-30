Situated Between Burlington And Montreal Is New York's Lakeside Village With Local Shops And Outdoor Adventure

For most people passing through Rouses Point, New York, the village of about 2,000 people gets nary a glance. That's because the border crossing at its northern end receives all the attention, and any view of the village is merely a backdrop to the process of digging out passports, practicing smiles, and rehearsing responses for the border guard. That's a shame, too, because this northern bookmark of Lake Champlain — the East Coast's most incredible lake getaway that's an Adirondack haven of recreation and history — comes with plenty of charm, local shops, and outdoor adventures, enough to stay a little while.

History is in its name, after Jacques Rouse, a Revolutionary War soldier. Fear of British forces also spurred the construction of Rouses Point's main historical site, Fort Montgomery, in the 1840s. While not open to visitors today, the stone fort is visible from the Rouses Point Bridge. During the years preceding the Civil War, Rouses Point became a stop along the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved people escape to freedom in Canada. Plaques all around the village draw attention to places that were part of the event, including the 1818 Ezra Thurber home, which also hosted President Monroe.

The same proximity to the border also made Rouses Point a prime smuggling route, particularly during Prohibition, when it became part of the Rum Trail. Learn more about these events and eras at the Rouses Point-Champlain Historical Society — also known as the History and Welcome Center — in a restored, Romanesque brick-and-stone train station from 1889. As of this writing, it is open only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free of charge.