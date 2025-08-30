Situated Between Burlington And Montreal Is New York's Lakeside Village With Local Shops And Outdoor Adventure
For most people passing through Rouses Point, New York, the village of about 2,000 people gets nary a glance. That's because the border crossing at its northern end receives all the attention, and any view of the village is merely a backdrop to the process of digging out passports, practicing smiles, and rehearsing responses for the border guard. That's a shame, too, because this northern bookmark of Lake Champlain — the East Coast's most incredible lake getaway that's an Adirondack haven of recreation and history — comes with plenty of charm, local shops, and outdoor adventures, enough to stay a little while.
History is in its name, after Jacques Rouse, a Revolutionary War soldier. Fear of British forces also spurred the construction of Rouses Point's main historical site, Fort Montgomery, in the 1840s. While not open to visitors today, the stone fort is visible from the Rouses Point Bridge. During the years preceding the Civil War, Rouses Point became a stop along the Underground Railroad, which helped enslaved people escape to freedom in Canada. Plaques all around the village draw attention to places that were part of the event, including the 1818 Ezra Thurber home, which also hosted President Monroe.
The same proximity to the border also made Rouses Point a prime smuggling route, particularly during Prohibition, when it became part of the Rum Trail. Learn more about these events and eras at the Rouses Point-Champlain Historical Society — also known as the History and Welcome Center — in a restored, Romanesque brick-and-stone train station from 1889. As of this writing, it is open only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free of charge.
Lake Champlain activities near Rouses Point
As the region's dominant geographic feature, Lake Champlain also serves as its chief attraction. In summer, it comes most to life, as every form of water sport rides the waves or dips below them. Rouses Point has a front row seat to it all, offering numerous opportunities for full immersion. Numerous marinas in the area offer moorings for visiting boats, as well as rentals for boats, kayaks, and jet skis.
Fishing fans can find equipment, events, rentals, tips, and directions at Lake Champlain Fish Company and Breakwater Sports. Fishing also continues through the winter and atop the ice. Actual ice skating, however, takes place at the Rouses Point Village Recreation Center. Otherwise, stroll down Lake Street to Montgomery Street Waterfront Park. Along the way, pop into the quirky shops like Tommy's Toys and Comics and Crafty Creations, or grab sustenance at Sandy's Deli and Lakeside Coffee Roasters.
Otherwise, Rouses Point is conveniently close to other area sights and activities, such as the picturesque Vermont islands that are a romantic getaway for outdoor lovers just to the south. The nearest public beach of any size is 13 miles south at Alburgh Dunes State Park. South-facing and featuring natural sand, the beach also comes with wetland habitats that support significant biodiversity, including rare, native plants. For bikers, Rouses Point marks one end of the Empire State Trail, and a 27-mile stretch runs along the shoreline to Plattsburgh, a beachy, Adirondack college town with ghost tours, art galleries, and good eats.
Rouses Point travel tips
As Rouses Point literally perches on the Canadian border, a global airport hub is located just 50 miles north at Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport. A southern approach means landing at Plattsburgh International Airport, a half-hour drive south along the New York shore, or Burlington International Airport, an hour away on the Vermont side.
The village's strategic position also earned it an Amtrak station, marking the last American stop on the Adirondack Line before it crosses into Canada on the way to Montreal. This is also where the Greyhound bus to Montreal passes through, but the nearest stop is in Plattsburgh. The county also operates a regional bus between Rouses Point and Plattsburgh. Even so, the car remains the best mode of transportation in this rural region and is necessary to explore anything beyond Rouses Point's downtown area.
Because Rouses Point only hosts one motel, Anchorage, finding accommodation may mean looking south. The closest require roughing it to varying degrees in campgrounds like Kings Bay Campground in the neighboring town of Champlain. But it won't take long to reach the variety of inns, lodges, cottages, and nooks sprinkled throughout the islands. Do note that most are small and primarily designed for warm weather, so be sure to double-check the heating on any trips outside of summer. The nearest chain hotels are located in Plattsburgh, including the Hampton, Holiday, Fairfield, and La Quinta Inns.