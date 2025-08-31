Oregon's Maritime City Is The Dungeness Crab Capital Of The World With Breweries, Beaches, And Lighthouses

Arguably, the best place to start your coastal adventures in Newport is by taking a stroll along its Historic Bayfront boardwalk. Nestled along SW Bay Boulevard, you'll find a charming stretch of shops, seafood eateries, and attractions, making it the perfect destination for a leisurely afternoon by the water.

Greeting you to Newport with dog-like barks are the city's beloved dockside residents — the sea lions. Walk down to Port Dock One, where you can see (and photograph) the sea lions as they sunbathe and play beneath the docks. To see even more sea creatures, take a short stroll to the docks at Marine Discovery Tours, where you can book a Sea Life Cruise to see a variety of coastal creatures, including grey whales, seals, and pelicans. The tour will also give you a good view of Newport's two lighthouses — the tallest of which is the majestic, 93-foot Yaquina Head Lighthouse.

When you've had your fill of sightseeing, fill your stomach at Mo's Seafood & Chowder. Founded in 1946, the classic seafood spot has two locations in Newport, both proudly serving hearty, sourdough bread bowls filled with their world-famous clam chowder. To wash it down, walk over to Rogue Bayfront Public House, the original brew site of Oregon's famed Rogue beer. With 35 taps to choose from, you can sample fan favorites like the robust Dead Guy Ale or the naturally sweet Honey Kölsch while soaking in Newport's bayfront beauty.