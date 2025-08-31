Oregon's Maritime City Is The Dungeness Crab Capital Of The World With Breweries, Beaches, And Lighthouses
Whether you're planning a breathtaking and scenic drive full of secret beaches along the Oregon Coast, or you're looking for a singular seaside destination to settle into for the weekend, there's one maritime city you can't afford to miss in the Pacific Northwest: Newport. Situated 132 miles southwest of Portland, Newport makes for a delightful beachside retreat from the bustling capital.
Not only did Newport dub itself the "Dungeness Crab Capital of the World," it's also home to the state's tallest lighthouse, beautiful beaches, and one of the best aquariums in America. This outdoor lover's wonderland is a fishing town through and through. Even visitors can try their hand at catching the famous Dungeness crabs at the town's public piers. As if that wasn't enough to entice you, this charming coastal city also boasts a bounty of breweries, a delicious dining scene where you can sample world-famous clam chowder, and an idyllic bay front boardwalk lined with cute gift shops and art galleries.
Things to do in Newport, Oregon
Arguably, the best place to start your coastal adventures in Newport is by taking a stroll along its Historic Bayfront boardwalk. Nestled along SW Bay Boulevard, you'll find a charming stretch of shops, seafood eateries, and attractions, making it the perfect destination for a leisurely afternoon by the water.
Greeting you to Newport with dog-like barks are the city's beloved dockside residents — the sea lions. Walk down to Port Dock One, where you can see (and photograph) the sea lions as they sunbathe and play beneath the docks. To see even more sea creatures, take a short stroll to the docks at Marine Discovery Tours, where you can book a Sea Life Cruise to see a variety of coastal creatures, including grey whales, seals, and pelicans. The tour will also give you a good view of Newport's two lighthouses — the tallest of which is the majestic, 93-foot Yaquina Head Lighthouse.
When you've had your fill of sightseeing, fill your stomach at Mo's Seafood & Chowder. Founded in 1946, the classic seafood spot has two locations in Newport, both proudly serving hearty, sourdough bread bowls filled with their world-famous clam chowder. To wash it down, walk over to Rogue Bayfront Public House, the original brew site of Oregon's famed Rogue beer. With 35 taps to choose from, you can sample fan favorites like the robust Dead Guy Ale or the naturally sweet Honey Kölsch while soaking in Newport's bayfront beauty.
Exploring Newport's Nye Beach District
To experience another charming enclave of Newport, head north to the Nye Beach District. There, you'll find 12 beachside blocks packed with boutiques, antique shops, and seafood restaurants that are situated just steps away from the beach. Stroll down to Historic Nye Beach (which dates back to 1866), where you can enjoy an array of beach activities, such as seashell-hunting, tide-pooling, and kite flying — an excellent Oregon Coast pastime due to its strong, steady winds. Don't worry, if you didn't bring a kite, you can pick one up at The Kite Company, a go-to spot since 1991, and the largest kite retailer on the Pacific Coast.
After a full day of Newport exploring, nestle into a charming coastal retreat like Hotel Sylvia, a literary-themed hotel where every room is named after a famous author. Another idyllic beachside inn is Elizabeth Oceanfront Suites, whose private balconies grant breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Nye Beach below. Before leaving town, be sure to grab breakfast at Pig 'N Pancake. Founded in 1961, the nostalgia-filled eatery is a local gem with locations scattered throughout the Oregon Coast, piling plates high with homemade buttermilk pancakes.