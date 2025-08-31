Spud Lovers Flock To This Outdoorsy Oregon Town's Mouth-Watering Tater Tots Festival
One can argue that potatoes in any form are delicious. However, you can't deny that there's something special about tater tots. This fried delight exists thanks to the efforts of F. Nephi Grigg and Theodore Golden Grigg. The brothers established Ore-Ida, a brand you've likely encountered in the frozen food aisle, in Ontario, a city in Eastern Oregon. Using potato scraps from fries, the Griggs created tater tots at Ore-Ida in the early 1950s. Now, spud lovers flock to Ontario for the annual Tater Tots Festival. Situated on the Snake River, Ontario is located under an hour away from Boise, Idaho, an underrated city that may just be the new foodie destination in the Northwest.
Although Ore-Ida no longer owns the facility in Ontario, tater tots, which are consumed by happy customers far and wide, are still produced here. Naturally, the Tater Tots Festival, which debuted in 2021, pays homage to this irresistible treat and its past. Speaking to Here is Oregon in 2024, Terry Dols from the non-profit Revitalize Ontario explained, "They may come under different packaging, different names, but everybody loves tots, and we want to make sure Ontario is recognized appropriately for being the official birthplace of tater tots."
Typically held in mid-September at Lions Park, admission to the Tater Tots Festival is free. This two-day event is packed with excitement for potato connoisseurs of all ages. A car show, a mechanical bull, and musical performances are among the highlights. Not to mention that there will be plenty of tater tots to go around from a variety of food vendors. Certainly, the Tater Tots Festival is the perfect way to end the summer in Ontario.
When in Ontario visiting Four Rivers Cultural Center is a must
Visitors who come for Ontario's tater tots lore will quickly discover the city's lively community. Put simply, Ontario is a melting pot. Beginning in the late 1800s, a significant number of immigrants settled in the area, many of whom made a living through agricultural work. Located a few blocks away from Lions Park is a place where you can immerse and educate yourself about Ontario's diversity: Four Rivers Cultural Center. Open year-round, this attraction has much to see. This includes the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden, where you're bound to find tranquility in every corner of this more-than-one-acre site.
Ontario has a sizable Japanese presence. Notably, the city became a safe-haven for Japanese Americans during World War II when thousands were interned. The Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden honors the victims of this dark period in American history that transpired following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. You can learn more about Japanese Americans in Ontario at Four Rivers Cultural Center's museum. Additionally, exhibits focus on the city's European, Hispanic, and indigenous populations, and how they all shaped Ontario. One reviewer on Google described it as a, "Great place to reminisce, or learn area history."
Admission to the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden is free. However, there is a small fee for the museum. If you happen to miss out on the Tater Tots Festival, don't fret. Four Rivers Cultural Center, holds multiple events like Border Town Comic-Con in March, suited for art and pop-culture buffs. Make sure to check Four Rivers Cultural Center's calendar before your visit.
Connect with nature in and around Ontario, Oregon
It's worth mentioning that there are various eateries near Four Rivers Cultural Center such as Mackey's Public House. This highly-rated establishment's menu features burgers, sandwiches, and of course, loaded tater tots. Although this crispy side and appetizer is perhaps Ontario's biggest claim to fame, some are drawn to its surrounding natural beauty. In fact, Eastern Oregon is also referred to as the Western Treasure Valley and is famed for its desert scenery. As such, be warned that Ontario has steamy and sometimes scorching temperatures in the summer.
On that note, Ontario State Recreation Site is conveniently located within the city. Here, you can boat, bird, and more, on the Snake River year-round. Parking is available but keep in mind that camping is not allowed. This is not the case at Farewell Bend State Recreation Area. Located a 30 minute drive away from Ontario, bring along your tent or RV for a memorable excursion on the Snake River. Or rent one of the campground's cabins. Reviewers on Google commend Farewell Bend State Recreation Area, with several citing the park's cleanliness and impressive waterfront scenery. Campsite reservations can be made on Oregon State Parks' website.
Furthermore, Lake Owyhee State Park, a canyon desert utopia with secluded waters and scenic views, is about an hour away from Ontario. If you want to embark on a getaway to Ontario, the closest major airport is in Boise, Idaho. Affordable accommodations are easy to come by in town including at Holiday Inn Ontario by IHG, where daily rates are often under $200. If you found Ontario interesting, read about nearby Baker City, another underappreciated base for outdoor adventure in Eastern Oregon.