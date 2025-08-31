Spud Lovers Flock To This Outdoorsy Oregon Town's Mouth-Watering Tater Tots Festival

One can argue that potatoes in any form are delicious. However, you can't deny that there's something special about tater tots. This fried delight exists thanks to the efforts of F. Nephi Grigg and Theodore Golden Grigg. The brothers established Ore-Ida, a brand you've likely encountered in the frozen food aisle, in Ontario, a city in Eastern Oregon. Using potato scraps from fries, the Griggs created tater tots at Ore-Ida in the early 1950s. Now, spud lovers flock to Ontario for the annual Tater Tots Festival. Situated on the Snake River, Ontario is located under an hour away from Boise, Idaho, an underrated city that may just be the new foodie destination in the Northwest.

Although Ore-Ida no longer owns the facility in Ontario, tater tots, which are consumed by happy customers far and wide, are still produced here. Naturally, the Tater Tots Festival, which debuted in 2021, pays homage to this irresistible treat and its past. Speaking to Here is Oregon in 2024, Terry Dols from the non-profit Revitalize Ontario explained, "They may come under different packaging, different names, but everybody loves tots, and we want to make sure Ontario is recognized appropriately for being the official birthplace of tater tots."

Typically held in mid-September at Lions Park, admission to the Tater Tots Festival is free. This two-day event is packed with excitement for potato connoisseurs of all ages. A car show, a mechanical bull, and musical performances are among the highlights. Not to mention that there will be plenty of tater tots to go around from a variety of food vendors. Certainly, the Tater Tots Festival is the perfect way to end the summer in Ontario.