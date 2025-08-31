The Smallest Natural Waterfall In The United States Is Tucked Between Nature Trails In The Heart Of Connecticut
It's up for debate which waterfalls are the largest in the United States. The widest cascades are Niagara Falls, straddling the border of New York and Ontario, Canada, while the tallest are in Yosemite National Park (with several other waterfalls in the park accessible on one of America's most dangerous hikes, the aptly named Mist Trail). On the other end of the spectrum is the smallest natural waterfall in the U.S., located on the opposite side of the country in the heart of Connecticut. Welcome to Mill Pond Falls, clocking in at a diminutive 12 feet tall.
Visitors don't have to hike far to view this modest outdoor attraction: Mill Pond Falls are visible from a parking lot at Mill Pond Park in the Hartford suburb of Newington, just 10 minutes outside the city. There's a paved walking route that leads around the rushing water, offering different angles on the modest cascades, and a picturesque wooden footbridge directly over the falls that provides pedestrians with an overhead perspective. Around the nature trail and pond, there's a gazebo available for rentals, a public picnic area, benches, a playground, a basketball court, soccer fields, a baseball field, and a swimming pool for cooling off in summer. Looking for other scenic walks in the region? Check out this one-of-a-kind hike on Connecticut's unique trail with giant boulders and unusual caves.
Plan your trip to America's smallest waterfall
While exploring the nature trails around America's smallest waterfalls, keep your eyes open for great blue herons that fish in the stream: Connecticut's rivers, lakes, and fresh bodies of water serve as natural habitats for the majestic birds. If you visit the falls in spring, you might also spot fuzzy goslings crossing your path. Another bonus of visiting from April through June is that spring rains make the Mill Pond Falls rush more powerfully. If you're interested in building your next vacation around all sorts of avians, check out the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., according to Reddit.
The waterfalls are an easy side trip from Hartford, about 20 minutes by car or 30 minutes using public transit. Connecticut's capital city has plenty of dining options, accommodations, and an international airport. But if you're looking to stay in the area, there are a few places to eat and sleep within easy distance of Mill Pond Falls. Industrial-chic Rooster Co. specializes in locally sourced roast chicken, while Toasted Oat Newington is a simple café serving breakfast and lunch. Both are about a 15-minute stroll from the falls. The closest lodgings are a bit farther away, but within a 10-minute drive, including Holiday Inn Express and WoodSpring Suites Newington (both of which are relatively affordable for travelers on a budget).