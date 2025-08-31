The Smallest Natural Waterfall In The United States Is Tucked Between Nature Trails In The Heart Of Connecticut

It's up for debate which waterfalls are the largest in the United States. The widest cascades are Niagara Falls, straddling the border of New York and Ontario, Canada, while the tallest are in Yosemite National Park (with several other waterfalls in the park accessible on one of America's most dangerous hikes, the aptly named Mist Trail). On the other end of the spectrum is the smallest natural waterfall in the U.S., located on the opposite side of the country in the heart of Connecticut. Welcome to Mill Pond Falls, clocking in at a diminutive 12 feet tall.

Visitors don't have to hike far to view this modest outdoor attraction: Mill Pond Falls are visible from a parking lot at Mill Pond Park in the Hartford suburb of Newington, just 10 minutes outside the city. There's a paved walking route that leads around the rushing water, offering different angles on the modest cascades, and a picturesque wooden footbridge directly over the falls that provides pedestrians with an overhead perspective. Around the nature trail and pond, there's a gazebo available for rentals, a public picnic area, benches, a playground, a basketball court, soccer fields, a baseball field, and a swimming pool for cooling off in summer. Looking for other scenic walks in the region? Check out this one-of-a-kind hike on Connecticut's unique trail with giant boulders and unusual caves.