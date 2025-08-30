Why Tourists Should Avoid Charging Phones In Rental Cars

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you rent a car on vacation, you're likely using your phone for navigation. You may even bring accessories like a car mount, so no one ever has to look at a paper map. You might also use your phone to crank up some driving tunes or listen to an audiobook to relax as you explore a brand new place. Of course, that drains the phone's battery, and when it runs low, you may be tempted to plug it right into the car's infotainment system to charge. But that is a big mistake. As convenient as it seems, charging your phone in a rental car can expose you to information theft. The same risk applies if you sync your phone with the system to play music through the car's stereo, or for any other purpose. If you want to protect your data, avoid doing so.

In 2024, auto repair specialist and director of educational programs at Bolt on Technology, John Burkhauser, told Reader's Digest, "The USB cable and outlet are designed not only to charge the connected device, but they are also designed for two-way data transfer." He explained that information from your phone can be stored in the car. That means other rental customers, or anyone with access to the car could see details such as financial information, passwords, and even text messages.