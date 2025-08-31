Tourists retreat to their hotel rooms with hopes to seek tranquility from the day and its adventures. Now, picture stepping through the threshold and coming face-to-face with a wild animal. Not ideal, right? Some travelers actually pay to have this experience in resorts all around the world. Like in South Africa's Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge where you can safely sleep in the presence of a lion or a tiger, with just a transparent wall separating your room from the outside. Or in Kenya, where you can greet a majestic giraffe from your balcony at Giraffe Manor. On the other hand, unintentionally coming across wildlife in hotel rooms is not as uncommon as you may think it is.

Countless Redditors across the world, for example, have posted about discovering benign geckos in their accommodations. Undeniably, this can be a nuisance and may even leave you feeling unsettled (especially as they start making noises at night). However, there have been instances where tourists have found much larger creatures in their rooms, with reputations that are not as innocuous as the little gecko. Indeed, unpleasant experiences can be part of traveling, and sometimes, they make for amazing stories to be told for years to come. Nevertheless, encounters with unpredictable fauna are perhaps not what visitors are bargaining for. From slithering critters to marine mammals, these are the wildest animals tourists have ever found in their hotel rooms.