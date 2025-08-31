The 'Little Smokies Of The Midwest' Is An Affordable Autumn Getaway With Cabins, Trails, And Bright Fall Colors

When it comes to autumn, colorful foliage is what draws people out into nature to appreciate changing landscapes. This fall, leaf-peepers can enjoy an affordable visit to one of the greatest parks in the country for lovely seasonal leaves. Indiana's Brown County State Park is renowned for being a leafy wonderland with fun hiking and riding trails. What's more, U.S. News ranks this state park 13th among America's best cheap fall vacation spots. Charging a modest entry fee of $7 for in-state residents and $9 for out-of-state visitors, the park allows nature lovers to easily experience stunning fall foliage in the Midwest without breaking the bank.

Officially founded in 1924, this roughly 16,000-acre space is Indiana's largest state park. In 2021, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Known by several names, including the "hills o' Brown," this state park earned its "Little Smokies" moniker for looking like the Great Smoky Mountains.

Brown County State Park is located only an hour south of Indianapolis, making it easily accessible to both Indiana residents and out-of-state travelers flying into Indy. While this destination is open year-round, it would be a waste to miss the fall colors. The best months for autumn lovers to visit are between September and November, with peak leaf color typically occurring in mid-October.