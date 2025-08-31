The 'Little Smokies Of The Midwest' Is An Affordable Autumn Getaway With Cabins, Trails, And Bright Fall Colors
When it comes to autumn, colorful foliage is what draws people out into nature to appreciate changing landscapes. This fall, leaf-peepers can enjoy an affordable visit to one of the greatest parks in the country for lovely seasonal leaves. Indiana's Brown County State Park is renowned for being a leafy wonderland with fun hiking and riding trails. What's more, U.S. News ranks this state park 13th among America's best cheap fall vacation spots. Charging a modest entry fee of $7 for in-state residents and $9 for out-of-state visitors, the park allows nature lovers to easily experience stunning fall foliage in the Midwest without breaking the bank.
Officially founded in 1924, this roughly 16,000-acre space is Indiana's largest state park. In 2021, the park was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Known by several names, including the "hills o' Brown," this state park earned its "Little Smokies" moniker for looking like the Great Smoky Mountains.
Brown County State Park is located only an hour south of Indianapolis, making it easily accessible to both Indiana residents and out-of-state travelers flying into Indy. While this destination is open year-round, it would be a waste to miss the fall colors. The best months for autumn lovers to visit are between September and November, with peak leaf color typically occurring in mid-October.
Travel Brown County State Park's trails on foot or horseback
Hidden away in Brown County State Park's hills are some of the best hiking trails and vistas in Indiana. Here, you'll find over 18 miles of hiking trails, 20 miles of roads through the forest, and 70 miles of horse trails. The hiking trails are divided up into numbered paths ranging from one to 11. In addition to these numbered routes, there is also Friends Trail near the Park Office and Discovery Trail outside the Nature Center. One of the park's most popular hikes is the Trail 8 loop to Ogle Lake. During this trek, sightseers can visit the Tulip Tree Shelter and scenic Hesitation Point. Another popular trail is Trail 5, which showcases stunning yellowwood trees. See more of them in this wildly underrated forest right by Brown County State Park.
Visitors can also bring their equine friends to partake in the park's picturesque trails. With the purchase of a $5 daily permit or a $20 annual pass, you are allowed to bring horses on designated horse trails. These trails range from easy flat paths to adventurous, rugged routes. Before setting out, make sure to collect a horse trail map from the Park Office or download a copy via the park website.
If you don't have a horse but still want to try riding or taking a guided horse tour, visit Brown County State Park's Saddle Barn. There, guests ages seven and older can take one of two guided horse trails. The 2.2-mile route costs $25, and the 3.3-mile path costs $35. Smaller children can ride ponies around a small track for $5 per lap. On Friday and Saturday nights, the Saddle Barn also offers hayrides at $5 per person.
Enjoy a cabin or campsite stay near Brown County State Park
For an extended stay in style, stop by the cute lodge with an indoor waterpark hidden in hilly Brown County State Park. At Abe Martin Lodge, there are 84 lodge rooms, six patio rooms, over 50 rustic cabins, 20 family cabins, and 12 suites available to reserve. Each cabin comes fully furnished with A/C and access to the lodge's indoor and outdoor amenities. Inside, the lodge's Little Gem Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. While standard lodge rooms typically run for around $160 a night, guests can reserve a discounted room or a cabin during certain times of year. For instance, the park's late August to early October Back-To-School special reduces rates by 20%. For further info on seasonal discounts, check the lodge's website.
The cheapest way to enjoy a multi-day trip to Brown County State Park is by staying at the local campgrounds. All four of them — Buffalo Ridge, Taylor Ridge, Raccoon Ridge, and Horseman Campground — offer electric sites, but only Raccoon Ridge includes non-electric sites. Horseman Campground is special because it allows guests to keep their horses with them at their campsite. The highest rate campers are likely to see is $36 per night on holiday weekends, when the park is busiest. Meanwhile, the cheapest rates are at the beginning of the week, when electric sites cost around $25 a night.