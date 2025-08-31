The Cozy Upstate New York Town With A Special Microclimate And The World's Biggest McIntosh Apple Orchard

Tucked up in the northwestern corner of New York state is Lake Champlain, New York's quieter lakeside alternative to the college towns around the Finger Lakes and the bustling port cities along the Great Lakes' shores. Though it has a more low-key atmosphere, Lake Champlain is an incredible getaway packed with recreation and history. It straddles New York and Vermont, with the New York side boasting charming towns like Westport that serve as a gateway to the Adirondacks. Further north up the lake, close to the Canadian border, Chazy is an adorable town where a pastoral character, temperate climate, and warm community intersect to make for a pleasant village to walk around with an exceptional apple orchard.

Chazy is one of those special destinations where the four seasons are distinctly pronounced. The winters can be long and snowy, but the summers get hot, and the autumns bring cooler temperatures with ample rainfall, which is perfectly suited for growing apples. Apples are actually intertwined with the town's origin story. The first European settler of Chazy, Jean-Baptiste LaFramboise, planted the first apple trees in upstate New York here. He was also embroiled in the American Revolution, as LaFramboise and his family were believed to be spies, captured, and had their original Chazy-located house burned down. The Adirondack Coast website duly nicknamed LaFramboise "the Johnny Appleseed of the American Revolution." Today, Chazy Orchards stands where LaFramboise first planted his apple trees, and it's since become the world's largest McIntosh apple orchard.