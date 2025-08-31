Why You Should Always Book 2 One-Way Tickets On This Popular Airline Instead Of Round-Trip

Southwest Airlines used to be one of the most flexible major U.S. carriers, offering free changes and cancellations even on its lowest fares. That's changed. With the airline's May 2025 rollout of its new fare types taking effect on January 27, 2026, travelers need to rethink their booking strategies.

Under the now-obsolete "Wanna Get Away" fares, Southwest used to allow you to change your flight at no cost, and if the fare dropped, you could rebook it by simply modifying the reservation and saving some money while taking the exact same flight. But now, the newly introduced "Basic" fare, the current cheapest option, comes with stricter limitations. If you want to change your trip, you can't just modify the reservation. You must cancel the flight entirely (fortunately, there's no cancellation fee) and rebook. However, don't expect your money back: Basic fare is non-refundable. However, Southwest will give you a flight credit for the value of that cancelled flight, and with that credit, you can book a cheaper flight.

But there's a new catch, this credit for "Basic" fare will expire in six months, which wasn't the case before May 2025. This restriction complicates things, particularly when you've booked a round-trip, as canceling just one leg isn't possible: You have to cancel the entire itinerary. That means you might lose a good fare on the leg you didn't want to rebook because its price might have gone up since you booked the trip. So what started as a deal could suddenly become more expensive. That's where booking two one-way tickets makes a big difference.