South Carolina's Lowcountry Labyrinth Is A River Refuge With Cypress Preserves And Moss-Draped Boughs

South Carolina boasts an embarrassment of natural riches, from a forest that feels like the Central Park of the South to pretty beaches with seafood and quiet shores. Yet a burgeoning natural wonder is springing up in its Lowcountry, a meandering river refuge called the Black River. The 151-mile labyrinth offers cypress preserves containing some of the oldest trees in America, their moss-draped boughs creating unusually peaceful environs.

The Palmetto State has several "blackwater" rivers coursing through its coastal plain, tinted dark by decaying plantlife. Heavy rains lift the Black River's levels, spreading it across the terrain and helping to feed its cypress swamps. Lower levels reveal the stunning white sandbars that line the Black River's banks. It's a veritable paradise for paddlers, campers, and anglers, all of whom will find some way to keep busy during a visit.

The ecological marvel also has a deep, storied history that connects it with the United States' genetic code. During the Revolutionary War, the area was home to a series of guerrilla-style skirmishes against the British, with General Francis "Swamp Fox" Marion leading America's forces. From then, it was an economic engine for the region until conservation and preservation came to the fore in the 21st century. A 75-mile stretch of the Black River was designated a State Scenic River in 2001, with conservation efforts expanding in the ensuing decades and continuing today.