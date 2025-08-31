One Of Louisiana's Best Foodie Destinations Is An Underrated Region With Unmatched, Fresh Seafood

Experiencing one-of-a-kind eating is why people visit New Orleans. But even if you're on a road trip on the Blues Highway, which showcases the Sweet South's best food, if you keep rolling southeast on Highway 23, in just 10 miles you'll have entered Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. This underrated county has unmatched, fresh seafood like oysters, crawfish étouffée, and shrimp creole that the Big Easy is known for. In fact, Plaquemines also supplies between 25% and 30% of the seafood eaten across America. Locals and intrepid gourmands who embrace the parish as one of the state's best foodie destinations, where you can find boils more succulent than most versions in the cities.

Of course, eating is believing. Starting at Belle Chasse, cruise down the highway straddling the Mississippi River and behold estuaries abundant with fish spanning marshes to Gulf of Mexico. Lining about 65 miles between Belle Chasse and Venice, Louisiana, seafood shacks and farm stands beckon with the peninsula's freshest catches –– and you're best digging into traditional favorites such as shrimp po'boys and fried soft shell crab.

But more than anything, this trip is an epic narrative of Plaquemines Parish foodways birthed, evolved, and passed down through generations ever since Native Americans foraged clams and oysters in prehistoric times. For more than 200 years, heritages of African American, Italian, Alsatian, Croatian,, and more recently, Vietnamese, have marinated the area's cornucopia of scrumptiousness. Think crispy Gulf shrimp served with an umami-laced Vietnamese lime sauce, and Croatian-inspired grilled calamari and sardines. To savor the dishes of Plaquemines Parish is to deep dive into the diversity of its people and the terrain and waters where they live.