America's Oldest Coffeehouse Is A Legendary Music Haven Hidden In One Of New York's Most Historic Cities

Many places in America have been pivotal in the history of music; some were home to renowned artists, while a few others birthed entire genres. From the world's folk music capital, hidden in Arkansas' Ozarks, to the unsung Mississippi gem with a music-centric downtown, U.S. towns are a testament to the country's rich musical heritage.

However, few can match the list of artists that Caffè Lena helped to launch by giving their first performances, including names like Anaïs Mitchell and Amythyst Kiah. Even Bob Dylan played his first gig outside of New York City here in 1961. He's not the only A-tier artist to grace this stage, as Don McLean, The Freedom Singers, and Tom Paxton played at Caffè Lena. If you're on the hunt for a musical getaway and have already been to New Orleans, the world's number one musical destination, this iconic venue should be on your radar.

And you wouldn't be making the trip just to have some coffee and watch live music, for Saratoga Springs, where you will find Caffè Lena, is just as historic and special. Located in upstate New York, it's about a three-and-a-half-hour drive from New York City; however, Albany International Airport is only 30 miles away. Accommodations in town start at about $120 per night.

Saratoga Springs dates back to the late 1800s, when it was a thriving spa retreat, and these days, it's a beautiful city with a vibrant culture and with the slogan, "Health, History, Horses." There should have been a spot in that catchphrase for music, because besides Caffè Lena, the area is home to many more venues, as well as year-round performances and festivals.