One Of Georgia's Most Popular Tourist Attractions Is An Easily Accessible Waterfall Hidden Away In Helen

Forget about the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta — after all, it was rated one of Georgia's worst tourist traps in 2025. It's time to revert to the Peach State's roots, and few places capture the state's natural beauty better than Anna Ruby Falls. This double waterfall is a hidden gem nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, sandwiched between Hiawassee, a cute lakeside town with plenty of hiking opportunities, and Helen, an under-the-radar mountain town that looks like a German-inspired fairytale.

These waterfalls offer visitors the perfect blend of accessibility and unspoiled wilderness. They are formed where two creeks, Curtis Creek and York Creek, cascade down the steep face of the Blue Ridge Mountains and come together to form Smith Creek, dropping over 150 feet to paved trails.

Anna Ruby Falls is quite tourist-friendly, as they are remarkably easy to reach, making the journey enjoyable for families, casual walkers, and nature lovers of all ages. Along the way, towering trees provide shade, and interpretive signs share fascinating details about the surrounding flora and fauna. The payoff at the trail's end is unforgettable, including a viewing deck expertly positioned for photos and quiet moments of observation and reflection. It's a must-see destination that captures the essence of North Georgia's natural beauty.