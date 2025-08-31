One Of Georgia's Most Popular Tourist Attractions Is An Easily Accessible Waterfall Hidden Away In Helen
Forget about the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta — after all, it was rated one of Georgia's worst tourist traps in 2025. It's time to revert to the Peach State's roots, and few places capture the state's natural beauty better than Anna Ruby Falls. This double waterfall is a hidden gem nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, sandwiched between Hiawassee, a cute lakeside town with plenty of hiking opportunities, and Helen, an under-the-radar mountain town that looks like a German-inspired fairytale.
These waterfalls offer visitors the perfect blend of accessibility and unspoiled wilderness. They are formed where two creeks, Curtis Creek and York Creek, cascade down the steep face of the Blue Ridge Mountains and come together to form Smith Creek, dropping over 150 feet to paved trails.
Anna Ruby Falls is quite tourist-friendly, as they are remarkably easy to reach, making the journey enjoyable for families, casual walkers, and nature lovers of all ages. Along the way, towering trees provide shade, and interpretive signs share fascinating details about the surrounding flora and fauna. The payoff at the trail's end is unforgettable, including a viewing deck expertly positioned for photos and quiet moments of observation and reflection. It's a must-see destination that captures the essence of North Georgia's natural beauty.
Why you should go to Anna Ruby Falls
When people think of Helen, Georgia, they often picture its Bavarian-style streets, cozy restaurants, and festive atmosphere. However, just over 15 minutes north, beyond the town's lively shops and beer gardens, lie these twin falls in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest — a slice of paradise, tourists might say.
In fact, Anna Ruby Falls has been rated nearly five stars on TripAdvisor with thousands of reviews. Legend has it that the falls are named after Anna Ruby Nichols, the daughter of an early settler who once owned the surrounding land. Today, they're preserved for all to enjoy year-round, managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and it only takes less than a mile to hike to see their beauty.
What makes this spot particularly special is its balance of convenience and natural wonder. The paved trail ensures that people of all skill levels and abilities will be able to reach their desired destination, and it will even lead to picnic tables where visitors can rest and soak in the scenery. For travelers exploring Helen, a visit to Anna Ruby Falls provides a much-needed counterpoint to the town's vibrant energy and serves as a reminder of the raw beauty that defines the Georgia mountains.