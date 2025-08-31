Nevada's Luxurious Casino On The Idaho Border Is A Perfect Getaway With Fine Dining, Live Shows, And An Amphitheater
If you're looking to stay at a casino in Nevada, you might assume Las Vegas or Reno are pretty much the only places to find the best gaming experience. And while it's true that Vegas boasts world-class attractions and resorts — including the most expensive casino with huge pools and innovative tech – many smaller towns in the Silver State are still worth a visit. Case in point is the tiny and aptly named city of Jackpot, which sits along the Nevada-Idaho border. Here, you can find just as much luxury and entertainment as Vegas at Cactus Pete's Casino Resort.
In fact, Cactus Pete's is almost the only game in town, were it not for the other handful of casinos and hotels that make up the rest of Jackpot. However, Pete's is considered the top destination in the area and one of the best casinos in the entire region. The town isn't exactly close to anything, as the nearest larger city is Idaho's desert haven that's also a hot spot for retirement, Twin Falls.
So, if the idea of a Vegas-style vacation sounds appealing, but you want to avoid the big crowds, high prices, and hustle of the big city, Cactus Pete's may be a suitable alternative. Even in this remote corner of Nevada, you can still enjoy fine dining, live shows, and all kinds of betting action.
What makes Cactus Pete's a worthwhile resort
Since Jackpot is practically a one-horse town, Cactus Pete's offers everything you need to make your vacation as enjoyable as possible. Let's start with the dining options, which can elevate your stay. Pete's has three on-site restaurants. The standout is 36 Steaks and Seafood, which offers elegant, dinner-only service, making it an ideal choice for any type of celebration. Then there's The Desert Room, an all-in-one restaurant that works well for breakfast, lunch, and dinner without breaking the bank. Finally, the Plateau specializes in pizza, sandwiches, and wings, but it's only open on Friday and Saturday nights.
When planning your trip, check the schedule of upcoming concerts and events. Cactus Pete's happens to be the town's main music venue, hosting a wide variety of acts that range from rock 'n' roll bands to even rodeos and striptease shows. The casino also has an outdoor amphitheater that doubles as a rodeo arena. In the summer, you can watch rough and tumble cowboys take on bucking broncos and burly bulls in between table games and cocktails.
Speaking of gambling, Cactus Pete's has everything you could want to bet on. The casino floor has about 500 slot machines, 14 table games, and a full-service sportsbook. So, you can try your luck on classic tables like craps and blackjack, then see how much you can earn from your favorite team on their next game.
Planning a border trip to Cactus Pete's
Because of Jackpot's location on Nevada's northeastern border, the closest major airport is actually in Boise, Idaho, which is over two and a half hours away. However, if you're trying to see more of Nevada's most beautiful small towns, you might want to consider renting an RV and exploring the wilder parts of the state. Cities like Elko, Fallon, and Pioche don't get much attention, but they're all worth visiting for a day or two. Cactus Pete's has an on-site RV park, and nightly rentals are just $32 at the time of this writing.
Alternatively, if you prefer to sleep in a hotel bed, rooms can cost from $150 to over $300 per night, depending on the size and whether you prefer a suite. Suites offer more space, in-room jacuzzis, and other amenities to elevate your vacation. There's also a spa and pool available, so you can save money on the nightly rate and just get pampered during the day. And for those who don't want to gamble or hang out by the pool, Cactus Pete's has its own 18-hole golf course.