Nevada's Luxurious Casino On The Idaho Border Is A Perfect Getaway With Fine Dining, Live Shows, And An Amphitheater

If you're looking to stay at a casino in Nevada, you might assume Las Vegas or Reno are pretty much the only places to find the best gaming experience. And while it's true that Vegas boasts world-class attractions and resorts — including the most expensive casino with huge pools and innovative tech – many smaller towns in the Silver State are still worth a visit. Case in point is the tiny and aptly named city of Jackpot, which sits along the Nevada-Idaho border. Here, you can find just as much luxury and entertainment as Vegas at Cactus Pete's Casino Resort.

In fact, Cactus Pete's is almost the only game in town, were it not for the other handful of casinos and hotels that make up the rest of Jackpot. However, Pete's is considered the top destination in the area and one of the best casinos in the entire region. The town isn't exactly close to anything, as the nearest larger city is Idaho's desert haven that's also a hot spot for retirement, Twin Falls.

So, if the idea of a Vegas-style vacation sounds appealing, but you want to avoid the big crowds, high prices, and hustle of the big city, Cactus Pete's may be a suitable alternative. Even in this remote corner of Nevada, you can still enjoy fine dining, live shows, and all kinds of betting action.