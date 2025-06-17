Nevada's Most Beautiful Small Towns Provide Mountain Views, Tranquil Surroundings, And A Wealth Of Hiking Trails

The Silver State in the Southwest is on everyone's radar, but a lot of that is down to the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas. Sin City is understandably the focal point of tourism in Nevada, welcoming more than 40 million visitors each year. In a state of just over 3 million residents, Las Vegas and its surrounding towns hold more than a third of the population, but Nevada is also home to much more. For starters, visitors can take a family-friendly road trip around Lake Tahoe (which Nevada shares with California) or hang out with prehistoric beasts at Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park.

Outside of natural wonders, Nevada is peppered with beautiful small towns. These settlements offer visitors the chance to soak up some charm and experience an intimate ambience while also taking in stunning views of deserts and mountains, and many also promise fabulous opportunities for hiking nearby. We've scoured travel sites and local tourism offices to come up with the most beautiful towns that Nevada has to offer, places that provide a strong contrast to the neon chaos of Sin City. Let's have a look.