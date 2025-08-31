The World's Most Crowded Island Is A Densely Populated Destination With Bizarre Secrets

Africa is dotted with idyllic islands: You'll find one of the world's best-ranked beaches in the Seychelles and uncrowded tropical perfection in the Zanzibar archipelago. Migingo Island, however, could not be farther from a dreamy island paradise. You'll find no butler service here — or even hotels — as every inch of this tiny island has been claimed by its inhabitants living in close quarters, sheltered by corrugated metal shacks. Barely half the size of a soccer field, Migingo Island covers about half an acre, yet around 500 people live there. This intense population density has earned it the nickname "the world's most crowded island."

Migingo Island is not a tourist destination, and it is difficult to reach. It lies in Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake and the world's second-largest freshwater lake, in water claimed by both Kenya and Uganda. The most practical route starts in Nairobi, since the island is closer to the Kenyan shore (once on the lake, it's roughly two hours by boat versus six from Uganda). Travel can go overland for eight hours from Nairobi to Muhuru Bay, then take a two-hour speedboat ride to Usingo, from which Migingo Island is visible.

Another travel challenge comes from the fact that the island is contested territory between Kenya and Uganda. Visitors may need to register with local authorities before departure, check in with marine police on arrival, explain the reason for their visit and possibly pay unofficial fees.