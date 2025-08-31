Colorado's Scenic Byway Winding Along Stunning Canyons And Historic Towns Is Far Off The Tourist Radar

People who love a good old road trip are sure to enjoy the Centennial State. There are routes there that cruise over the ridges of the Rockies, and others that delve into the heart of Colorado's Gold Rush country. In fact, there's a whopping 26 scenic byways in this ultra-scenic territory. They include some legendary routes — think one of America's prettiest roads on the Million Dollar Highway and the essential mountain journey of the San Juan Skyway, to name just two. But there are also more off-radar byways, like the wild Unaweep Tabeguache of western Colorado.

Curving in a C-shape through gorges, dried-up waterways, and soaring plateaus along the Utah-Colorado border, Unaweep Tabeguache is a 133-mile odyssey that showcases some of the state's rawest, most rugged, most untouched scenery. It's packed with visions of cathedral-like mountains that glow rust red under the sun and is framed by snow-dusted peaks on the horizon. It plummets into sheer-cut canyons here, and then drifts into charming small towns and old mining camps from way back when there.

If all that's got the explorer in you ready to burst out, you'll want to make your way to Whitewater, the northern start point of Unaweep Tabeguache. The good news is that it sits plum on Highway 50, just 15 minutes outside of western Colorado's largest city, Grand Junction (itself a fantastic wine and hiking town). You can fly right into the Grand Junction Regional Airport from cities like Denver, Dallas, and Salt Lake City. Alternatively, the drive across the breadth of the Rocky Mountains from Denver will take about four hours total.