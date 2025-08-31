This Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand Has The Best Loyalty Program For Frequent Travelers
There's a common misconception that expensiveness means higher quality. However, that's not always the case. For example, Spirit Airlines recently shocked everyone when it was named the best airline in America. Now, U.S. News has ranked Choice Hotels as having America's top loyalty program. Comparing 14 rewards programs from major hotel brands with at least 10 properties in the United States, it scored brands according to five factors ordered by weight: ease of earning free nights, additional benefits, geographic coverage, number of hotels, and property diversity.
Choice Hotels has 22 brands, many of which — like Quality Inn, Comfort Inn, and EconoLodge — specialize in affordable stays with few frills. That said, the company's portfolio also includes higher-end brands, like Radisson Blu and the boutique Ascend Collection. Its Choice Privileges rewards program shines in its partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a collection of unique, luxurious properties that are a fresh break from cookie-cutter beige hotels.
Around 7,400 hotels around the world are eligible for booking with Choice Hotels points. Members can use their rewards to get free nights in participating properties across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Middle East. However, keep in mind that points expire after 18 months — so you'll either want to be fairly active, or make sure to book your free nights sooner rather than later. Beyond that, you can also apply for a branded credit card that will help you earn points on everyday purchases, keeping your account active even if you're not booking hotel nights.
Where to use your Choice Hotels points
The smartest way to use Choice Hotels' loyalty program is to earn points during stays at lower-cost hotels, and then redeem them at luxury properties. Whereas it's more affordable to pay the upfront cost of a stay at a Quality Inn or a Comfort Inn, it may be more difficult for budget travelers to afford a vacation at a Radisson Blu or at an Ascend property. If you play your cards right, the money you spend at the more affordable brands will let you enjoy vacations at higher-end brands without hurting your wallet.
Many participating properties are worthy of your points, but some particularly stand out. For starters, Radisson Blu Aruba is one of the top Choice Hotels brands. This luxurious property is the first LEED-certified hotel in Aruba, so you can enjoy Caribbean food, relax by the pool, or visit some of the best beaches in the world while knowing you're supporting responsible tourism. Alternatively, there's also San Antonio's boutique Eilan Hotel, an upscale property inspired by Tuscan architecture on an expansive 100-acre estate.
If your heart is set on using your points on Preferred Hotels properties, look no further than the lovely Hacienda Encantada. This Mexican-owned resort boasts spectacular views over the Sea of Cortez, numerous restaurants, and a world-class spa. It's also conveniently located near many of the best Cabo San Lucas attractions. Stateside, consider Hawks Cay Resort — one of the largest hotels in the Florida Keys — or the rustically elegant Edgewood Tahoe.