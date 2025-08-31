This Budget-Friendly Hotel Brand Has The Best Loyalty Program For Frequent Travelers

There's a common misconception that expensiveness means higher quality. However, that's not always the case. For example, Spirit Airlines recently shocked everyone when it was named the best airline in America. Now, U.S. News has ranked Choice Hotels as having America's top loyalty program. Comparing 14 rewards programs from major hotel brands with at least 10 properties in the United States, it scored brands according to five factors ordered by weight: ease of earning free nights, additional benefits, geographic coverage, number of hotels, and property diversity.

Choice Hotels has 22 brands, many of which — like Quality Inn, Comfort Inn, and EconoLodge — specialize in affordable stays with few frills. That said, the company's portfolio also includes higher-end brands, like Radisson Blu and the boutique Ascend Collection. Its Choice Privileges rewards program shines in its partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, a collection of unique, luxurious properties that are a fresh break from cookie-cutter beige hotels.

Around 7,400 hotels around the world are eligible for booking with Choice Hotels points. Members can use their rewards to get free nights in participating properties across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Middle East. However, keep in mind that points expire after 18 months — so you'll either want to be fairly active, or make sure to book your free nights sooner rather than later. Beyond that, you can also apply for a branded credit card that will help you earn points on everyday purchases, keeping your account active even if you're not booking hotel nights.