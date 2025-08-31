This Pennsylvania Town Is Home To Waterfall Trails, Fishing, Kayaking, And One Of America's Oldest Kids' Camps

A region full of pine forests, beautiful rivers and lakes, cascading waterfalls, over 261 miles of trails for hiking and biking, Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, with its year-round beauty and thrills have long been a region for city dwellers looking to spend time in nature whenever they wish. With it being a few hours from major cities, the small towns, hiking trails, ski slopes, and resorts in the Poconos region make it an ideal destination for travelers of all ages.

Located in Northeastern Pennsylvania is the small town of Greeley. This community is home to a landscape of forests and summer camps, like Lake Greeley Camp, Camp Shohola, and the historic Pine Forest Camp, one of the oldest summer camps in the United States. While this camp itself is only open to youths between second and 11th grade, its presence adds to Greeley's reputation as a destination that embraces the outdoors.

By car, Greeley is roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Lower Manhattan in New York City, and about three hours from Philadelphia. The closest major airports are Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International (AVP), about 50 miles away, and Newark Liberty International (EWR), 83 miles away. Buses run from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City to Milford or Hawley, Pennsylvania, where ride shares can take you into the town. The drive into Greeley along Pennsylvania Route 6, which is considered one of the "most scenic" drives in America for its picturesque views.