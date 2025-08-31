This Pennsylvania Town Is Home To Waterfall Trails, Fishing, Kayaking, And One Of America's Oldest Kids' Camps
A region full of pine forests, beautiful rivers and lakes, cascading waterfalls, over 261 miles of trails for hiking and biking, Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, with its year-round beauty and thrills have long been a region for city dwellers looking to spend time in nature whenever they wish. With it being a few hours from major cities, the small towns, hiking trails, ski slopes, and resorts in the Poconos region make it an ideal destination for travelers of all ages.
Located in Northeastern Pennsylvania is the small town of Greeley. This community is home to a landscape of forests and summer camps, like Lake Greeley Camp, Camp Shohola, and the historic Pine Forest Camp, one of the oldest summer camps in the United States. While this camp itself is only open to youths between second and 11th grade, its presence adds to Greeley's reputation as a destination that embraces the outdoors.
By car, Greeley is roughly a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Lower Manhattan in New York City, and about three hours from Philadelphia. The closest major airports are Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International (AVP), about 50 miles away, and Newark Liberty International (EWR), 83 miles away. Buses run from the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City to Milford or Hawley, Pennsylvania, where ride shares can take you into the town. The drive into Greeley along Pennsylvania Route 6, which is considered one of the "most scenic" drives in America for its picturesque views.
Greeley has waterfalls and hiking trails nearby
There's plenty to keep you busy around Greeley year-round. The summer season is great for outdoor activities like canoeing, mountain climbing, kayaking, and hiking, while fall brings beautiful foliage. Winter offers skiing and snowboarding, and spring brings weather that is ideal for hiking through trails and bird watching.
Hiking and waterfall-chasing are among the best ways to experience Greeley's natural beauty. The Weaver Trail, the longest in town at just 3.3 miles roundtrip, offers a woodland escape without straying too far from Greeley's center. For something quicker, Shohola Falls is less than 10 minutes away, where a short walk leads to a tumbling cascade framed by the forest. Nearby Milford (about 20 minutes away) also has the Cornelia, Florence, and Frank Trail, a 2.6-mile family-friendly path with gentle terrain, and The Trees of Grey Towers Trail, a short half-mile loop that highlights the historic estate's diverse trees and landscaped grounds. Together, they provide an easy way to enjoy nature while taking in some of the region's history.
If you're up for venturing a bit further, consider visiting Raymondskill Falls, tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania is only about 15 miles away as well. In the summer months, there are free shuttles to get here from the Milford Knob Trailhead. In every season, comfortable hiking shoes are recommended, as rocks and wooden surfaces can be slippery after rainfall.
Fishing and kayaking in the Delaware River Valley
Near the town of Greeley, the Upper Delaware River is perfect for water activities like rafting, canoeing, and fishing. The Upper Delaware River offers a mix of calm waters and manageable rapids, most of which fall into the Class I and II range on the International Scale of River Difficulty. That means it's gentle enough for beginners but still has a few lively spots to keep things exciting. Beginner rafters and canoers can start with easy, calm stretches, while those looking for more of a challenge can opt for easy rapids in the Mongaup Rapid section of the river.
Promised Land State Park is about 25 minutes west of Greeley, and a local favorite with over 3,000 acres of forest, two lakes, and plenty of ways to enjoy the outdoors. You can kayak or canoe and spend the day on the water fishing, walk along the trails, or picnic by the lake. Promise Land State Park is also a great area for birdwatching, as visitors look for bald eagles from early spring through early summer. For the best experience, pack for the season. Bring hiking shoes, bug spray, and a light rain jacket for the summer, and layers and warm socks in the cooler months.
Though small, Greeley offers an authentic experience of small town charm in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, complete with waterfalls, woodlands, lakes, and a history rooted in enjoying the great outdoors. Whether you're hiking to a waterfall or paddling on the Upper Delaware River, the town offers a chance to slow down and enjoy nature.