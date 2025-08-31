Sandwiched Between Detroit And Toledo Is A Lake Erie Enclave With Sandy Shores And Friendly Parks

Historically, Detroit Beach is a summer vacation hot spot, and still brings in many seasonal residents during the warmer months. Many of the homeowners in Detroit Beach have been vacationing here since childhood. In an interview with Homes.com, Nicole Fitzgerald, the president of the Detroit Beach Neighborhood Association, said, "A lot of people buying homes here are family members from preexisting residents or adults who vacationed here as children." Perched on Lake Erie, the community's golden sand beaches are often packed all season long.

Fishing is a popular pastime in Detroit Beach as well, both on the lake and in the many nearby parks. Just four minutes south of Detroit Beach by car is William C. Sterling State Park, the only Michigan state park on Lake Erie. The 1,300-acre park has plenty of trails, boat launches, and numerous spots for shoreline and off-shore fishing at its walleye and perch fisheries. Remember to secure a fishing license prior to your trip, familiarize yourself with local regulations, and note that fishing crowds may be bigger from spring through fall. Winters are cold in Michigan, bringing harsh weather to the Detroit Beach area, but visitors and residents alike can enjoy winter hikes, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing at William C. Sterling State Park. Many visitors to Detroit Beach also head 15 minutes up the coast to the nearby village of Estral Beach, known for its sandy beaches.