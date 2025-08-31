Kentucky's 'Gateway To The Breaks' Is A Gorgeous Riverfront Town Full Of Trails, Fishing, And Outdoor Thrills
The border between Kentucky and Virginia holds many scenic treasures that are well worth a trip. For instance, Kentucky's first state park, located along this border, offers stunning mountaintop views. Also in the area and located just 11 minutes from Breaks Interstate Park is Elkhorn City.
Despite having "city" in its name, this location has a population of just over 1,000 people and maintains its small-town feel. Situated on the Russell Fork River, Elkorn City is the perfect spot to enjoy some water rafting, tubing, boating, or fishing. The city's proximity to Breaks Interstate Park and several other state parks also makes it an ideal hub for travelers looking to reconnect with nature. It's because of this proximity that locals often refer to this city as the "Gateway to the Breaks."
While Elkhorn City offers you a dreamy immersion into nature, reaching it can be a bit of a challenge. The closest international airport is the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and it's nearly a four-hour drive to travel from its terminals to your final destination. Even flying to the closer Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville only manages to cut that driving time in half. The closest domestic airport is the Pike County Airport, and even that is still 45 minutes from Elkhorn City. If you want to vacation here, plan for a lot of driving and seclusion in nature. Once you're there, visit the information center located inside the city's red caboose for some sightseeing recommendations. Going to the Elkhorn City Railway Museum, with over 1,000 pieces of memorabilia about the city's time as a railway hub, is also a great way to visit to learn about the city's roots.
Raft and fish along the Russell Fork River
In October, Elkhorn City holds its annual White Water Festival that attracts seasoned rafters to the Russell Fork River. This river boasts some of the most difficult and technically challenging rafting in the country, with a difficulty rating ranging from three to five, depending on the water flow and section. The river flows through the canyon inside Breaks Interstate Park, which makes up the most difficult middle section of the journey.
After rafting 16 miles from Haysi, Virginia, and passing through Breaks Interstate Park, rafters will eventually reach the final section, which ends near Elkhorn City. Remember that this is a course meant for expert rafters and paddlers. If you want to take on the Russell Fork River, do not forget to do your due diligence when it comes to researching the river's conditions and gathering all the recommended safety gear.
For a more leisurely experience, the Russell Fork River is also a great spot for bank fishing, being home to thriving populations of bass, catfish, and walleye. There is a boat ramp in Elkhorn City that makes for a great starting point. Breaks Interstate Park's Ratliff Hole is also an ideal spot for fishing. Or consider fishing in the Elkhorn Creek just south of the city. This small creek branches off from the Russell Fork River and has fewer riffles and rapids than the main river. On the North Fork of the creek, there is a park called Great Crossings that has parking, picnic tables, and accessible riverbanks. The creek is home to smallmouth bass, rock bass, and panfish. What's more, the shallow banks are a great place to hunt for crawdads to use as fishing bait.
Enjoy Elkhorn City's state parks and nature trails
If you're visiting Elkhorn City, you can also enjoy a relaxing nature adventure in Breaks Interstate Park, home to the largest canyon east of the Mississippi River. Breaks Interstate Park is often called the "Grand Canyon of the South" for its canyon that spans five miles and is 1,600 feet deep.
The rocks are over 250 million years old, and they were carved out by the Russell Fork River. The park is nestled deep within the Appalachian Mountains, so make sure to set aside time to hike some of the area's stunning nature trails (there's a 12-mile-long network of them). Rock climbing, kayaking, and fishing are also popular pastimes at this state park. Leading from Breaks Interstate Park and through Elkhorn City is the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail.
Currently, this trail network is made up of three micro-trails that are all interconnected: The Birch Knob Trail, the Highland Trail, and the Little Shepherd Trail. The purpose of this network is to extend and connect the Great Eastern Trail (GET). Once completed, the GET trail will link up with the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, tucked in Tennessee's Cumberland Mountains, and then to the Cumberland Trail. For those wanting to traverse this path starting from Elkhorn City, you can head west along the base of Pine Mountain to the Kingdom Come Trailhead in Kentucky's highest state park. Don't expect to cover the whole trail in one day, though, as the Pine Mountain State Scenic Trail is a multi-day endeavor that will require some camping.