Kentucky's 'Gateway To The Breaks' Is A Gorgeous Riverfront Town Full Of Trails, Fishing, And Outdoor Thrills

The border between Kentucky and Virginia holds many scenic treasures that are well worth a trip. For instance, Kentucky's first state park, located along this border, offers stunning mountaintop views. Also in the area and located just 11 minutes from Breaks Interstate Park is Elkhorn City.

Despite having "city" in its name, this location has a population of just over 1,000 people and maintains its small-town feel. Situated on the Russell Fork River, Elkorn City is the perfect spot to enjoy some water rafting, tubing, boating, or fishing. The city's proximity to Breaks Interstate Park and several other state parks also makes it an ideal hub for travelers looking to reconnect with nature. It's because of this proximity that locals often refer to this city as the "Gateway to the Breaks."

While Elkhorn City offers you a dreamy immersion into nature, reaching it can be a bit of a challenge. The closest international airport is the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, and it's nearly a four-hour drive to travel from its terminals to your final destination. Even flying to the closer Tri-Cities Regional Airport in Blountville only manages to cut that driving time in half. The closest domestic airport is the Pike County Airport, and even that is still 45 minutes from Elkhorn City. If you want to vacation here, plan for a lot of driving and seclusion in nature. Once you're there, visit the information center located inside the city's red caboose for some sightseeing recommendations. Going to the Elkhorn City Railway Museum, with over 1,000 pieces of memorabilia about the city's time as a railway hub, is also a great way to visit to learn about the city's roots.