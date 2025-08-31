Samantha Brown's Favorite Beach In Greece Is A Quiet Mykonos Gem Far From The See-And-Be-Seen Crowds

When holidaying on Mykonos, it can be difficult to find a secluded spot away from the crowds. This popular Greek island sees over 1.5 million visitors each year, with many of them arriving during the peak season summer months. While some travelers may choose to skip crowded Mykonos for a more affordable Greek island, travel expert and TV personality Samantha Brown claims there's still one Mykonos beach where you can find sandy space away from the crowds.

Agios Sostis Beach is Brown's favorite spot in Mykonos for swimming and sunbathing. Tucked away in the north, this still relatively hidden gem captures the ambience and quiet of a pre-tourism Greece. The remote beach doesn't have the costly day beds and umbrellas that populate most other Mykonos beaches. It's often overlooked in favor of the more accessible southern beaches, which are closer to the airport, port, and main resort areas. "There's also no bus service, so it's only accessible by car or motorbike," Brown said in an article for Parade. Don't worry, it's only a 15-minute drive from Mykonos Town, so it's not difficult to get to if you jump in a taxi.

Samantha Brown raves about the coastal views here, which capture multi-hued blue water, rugged cliffs, and boats in the distance. She also says that the beach is so quiet that it's not uncommon for naturalists to swim naked; their only concern is being closer to the beautiful natural environment. It's true that this unspoiled beach is favored by nudists, with more private spots at either end. If you fancy something nourishing after swimming, wander up to Kiki's Tavern, a gorgeous nearby spot for pairing fresh seafood with Greek wine and sea vistas. It overlooks a sandy cove known as Lovers Beach, which is also great for a secluded dip.