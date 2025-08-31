Samantha Brown's Favorite Beach In Greece Is A Quiet Mykonos Gem Far From The See-And-Be-Seen Crowds
When holidaying on Mykonos, it can be difficult to find a secluded spot away from the crowds. This popular Greek island sees over 1.5 million visitors each year, with many of them arriving during the peak season summer months. While some travelers may choose to skip crowded Mykonos for a more affordable Greek island, travel expert and TV personality Samantha Brown claims there's still one Mykonos beach where you can find sandy space away from the crowds.
Agios Sostis Beach is Brown's favorite spot in Mykonos for swimming and sunbathing. Tucked away in the north, this still relatively hidden gem captures the ambience and quiet of a pre-tourism Greece. The remote beach doesn't have the costly day beds and umbrellas that populate most other Mykonos beaches. It's often overlooked in favor of the more accessible southern beaches, which are closer to the airport, port, and main resort areas. "There's also no bus service, so it's only accessible by car or motorbike," Brown said in an article for Parade. Don't worry, it's only a 15-minute drive from Mykonos Town, so it's not difficult to get to if you jump in a taxi.
Samantha Brown raves about the coastal views here, which capture multi-hued blue water, rugged cliffs, and boats in the distance. She also says that the beach is so quiet that it's not uncommon for naturalists to swim naked; their only concern is being closer to the beautiful natural environment. It's true that this unspoiled beach is favored by nudists, with more private spots at either end. If you fancy something nourishing after swimming, wander up to Kiki's Tavern, a gorgeous nearby spot for pairing fresh seafood with Greek wine and sea vistas. It overlooks a sandy cove known as Lovers Beach, which is also great for a secluded dip.
More Greece recommendations from Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown has more than one tip up her sleeve when it comes to your next Greece holiday. If you're staying on Mykonos and it's within your budget, she talks very fondly of memories spent by a private infinity pool at Mykonos Panormos Villas. The infinity pool in question has uninterrupted views of the Aegean Sea, including coastal hilltops with pearl-white houses. Unfortunately, these private pool suites don't come cheap. At the time of writing, they cost between $400 and $750 a night. You may be able to find discounted rates outside of peak season, though.
Brown also highlights Mykonos as one of her favorite European destinations for a babymoon. The privacy and quiet of Agios Sostis Beach make it appealing for expecting mothers who want to relax in a bikini away from hordes of other travelers. Brown says she's constantly returning to the beach in her daydreams. This isn't surprising considering Agios Sostis Beach has a 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor from over 580 visitors. It must be doing something right. Mums and dads, meanwhile, may prefer this family-friendly beach on Mykonos' coast.
Beyond Mykonos, Brown loves the island of Skyros for its charming villages, ancient artwork, and picturesque beaches. If you're inspired by art and architecture, Brown says this island might be the one for you. "You can literally find any type of art-centric vacation available in Greece, but there's something about the Skyros that seems especially great for a generalist," she said to Parade. In that article, she also highlighted Santorini, Athens, Hydra, and Thessaloniki as must-visit spots if you have time to explore further. If you're still not sure where to travel before the end of summer, check out these memorable destinations Samantha Brown says will invite travelers to slow down.