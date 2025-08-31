The Best Great Lakes Beaches In America Deliver Stunning Sand Dunes, Lighthouses, And Waterfront Fun
Mention "beach holiday," and images of U.S. beach towns that rival the Caribbean are most likely to come to mind. But it would be a disservice to fixate solely on superstar beach destinations like Florida or California when planning a waterfront holiday. Venturing toward the Midwest uncovers a handful of well-kept gems of must-visit beaches scattered along the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes' breadth — with more than 9,000 miles of shoreline in total — holds its own against its famous coastal competitors, offering natural wonders from spectacular sand dunes to majestic lighthouses, in addition to waterfront fun.
In the U.S. alone, Lakes Erie, Michigan, and Superior span the states of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, and Pennsylvania. Aside from collectively being America's largest freshwater source, the lakes are bordered by forests, prairies, wetlands, peninsulas, and wildlife. The Great Lakes' shorelines touch on bustling urban centers like Chicago or Detroit, and nestle against rural retreats in Indiana or Wisconsin. But best of all, the Great Lakes beaches are bucolic getaways, each offering distinct atmospheric experiences. Their specific peculiarities, such as the icy waters and rocky shores of Lake Superior, the state parks, beach bluffs, and scenic trails fringing Lake Erie, or the watersports playground that is Lake Michigan, make them a treasure trove of options. Unsure of where to start? Here are some of America's best Great Lakes beaches to whet your appetite.
Lake Erie's Presque Isle, Pennsylvania
If you prefer a buffet to à la carte, then the beaches of Presque Isle State Park are for you. Presque Isle translates to "almost an island," coined by the French in the early 1700s. Eleven beaches, referred to as numbers 1 through 11, stretch across 7 miles of this slice of Pennsylvania coastline, boasting "warm breezes, calm waters, and room to roam," as the Erie's official website states. Families are often drawn to the shores of Beach 11, where children can enjoy both shallow waters and a playground on the premises. Beach 8's large bathroom stalls make it easy for parents to accompany their children for changing and bathroom needs. Just remember to get there early in the summer if you want to avoid jostling for elbow space on the sand.
Meanwhile, sporty types head to Beach 6 (Lyons Beach) to battle it out on any of the eight sand volleyball courts after a dip in the water. Packing a picnic? Beach 7 (Waterworks Beach) has pavilions that can be reserved online, complete with electricity and grills. A former Presque Isle lifeguard shared on Reddit that Beaches 6, 8, and 11 are supposedly guarded at all times, and advices bringing water shoes in anticipation of hot sand.
Venturing further inland, Presque Isle State Park offers numerous hiking and bike paths. Tour the island via the Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose Trail, a 13-mile paved road deemed one of the best bike rides one could take along the beach, or visit the historic 1812 burial ground of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry's platoon by following the Graveyard Pond Trail. Otherwise, 15 other hiking trails throughout the park are available for your choosing.
Lake Michigan's Nicolet Beach in Door County, Wisconsin
Wisconsin's Door County boasts sprawling shores along 300 miles of Lake Michigan. The county has a collection of trails, a smattering of historic lighthouses, and a total of 55 beaches. That's a lot to choose from, but Nicolet Bay Beach, cradled within Peninsula State Park, stands out as one of the prettiest and most activity-packed shorelines of Door County. The beach offers rental kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and hydro-bikes to water activity enthusiasts, while amenities like picnic tables, restrooms, a concession stand, and children's playgrounds appeal to its numerous visitors. "We go through 500 to 1,000 people a day, easy. And that's just the best part of Nicolet Beach, just the diversity of people we see," said Nicolet Bay Beach employee Jake Dannen in a video on YouTube.
If you're taking a break from the water, several trails that traverse the Peninsula State Park depart from Nicolet Bay. The half-mile Trail Trampers Delight trail is an easy walk from Nicolet Bay to the park's Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, made even more pleasant in the summer by its shaded trek. The moderate Nicolet Bay Trail takes hikers past white ash, basswood, and hemlock trees (and the possible encounters with wild turkeys and woodpeckers). The trail extends 2.2 miles one way.
Lake Michigan's Oval Beach, Saugatuck, Michigan
USA Today named Saugatuck's Oval Beach as the 8th Best Beach in Michigan and it's easy to see why. Landscape views, sand dunes, and a wide expanse of sand are what make this Lake Michigan beach stand out. It's even earned a spot on Tripadvisor's 2025 Travelers' Choice Awards of Best of the Best Beaches in the U.S., ranking 24th among shoo-ins like Florida's Siesta Beach, Kauai's Poipu Beach Park, or California's La Jolla Cove.
The Saugatuck beach became accessible to the public through a state-financed road built in 1936, taking its name from the original oval-shaped parking lot for beachgoers which has since disappeared. Sand dunes blend into a wide expanse of sand, meeting up with the waves of Lake Michigan. Swimming, sunbathing, hiking, and dune exploration are on the roster of most beachgoers. For those looking to do more than lounge in the sand, a 303-step ascent to Mount Baldhead paired with a thrilling descent down a dune on foot can get the heart rate going. Dune buggy rides can also be organized for the whole family.
While many have praised its pristine waters, a Tripadvisor reviewer observed that the lake's waters aren't "incredibly clear and beautiful" all the time. Still, whether you've come for a lazy beach day or an adventure-filled one, watching the sunset from Oval Beach is a stunning way to cap off the day.
Lake Superior's Bayfield Peninsula and the Apostle Islands, Wisconsin
In 2023, Condé Nast Traveler included Bayfield, Wisconsin in their round-up of the 23 Best Places to Go in the U.S., citing the city's access to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore as a compelling reason for a visit. Indeed, Wisconsin's smallest city packs a big itinerary for nature lovers and adventure seekers against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Superior. To the north of the Bayfield Peninsula lie the 21 islands that constitute the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, which host a wealth of sea caves, beaches, rock formations, and historic lighthouses to discover.
But the Apostle Islands of Lake Superior are what lure most tourists to Bayfield — and what keeps them coming back with myriad offerings to explore, from kayaking to sailing and hiking. Its largest and most accessible isle is Madeline Island, a quick 25-minute ferry ride from Bayfield. Madeline Island's flat terrain makes it a joy to bike along, and the beaches of Big Bay State Park and Big Bay Town Park feature dedicated picnic areas, jump-off points for nature trails, and campsites to pitch a tent in. The Apostle Islands' historic lighthouses and light towers have guided boats along Lake Superior to safety for more than a century, and can be visited by arranged four-hour cruises or private water taxis during tourist season.