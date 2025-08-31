The Best Great Lakes Beaches In America Deliver Stunning Sand Dunes, Lighthouses, And Waterfront Fun

If you prefer a buffet to à la carte, then the beaches of Presque Isle State Park are for you. Presque Isle translates to "almost an island," coined by the French in the early 1700s. Eleven beaches, referred to as numbers 1 through 11, stretch across 7 miles of this slice of Pennsylvania coastline, boasting "warm breezes, calm waters, and room to roam," as the Erie's official website states. Families are often drawn to the shores of Beach 11, where children can enjoy both shallow waters and a playground on the premises. Beach 8's large bathroom stalls make it easy for parents to accompany their children for changing and bathroom needs. Just remember to get there early in the summer if you want to avoid jostling for elbow space on the sand.

Meanwhile, sporty types head to Beach 6 (Lyons Beach) to battle it out on any of the eight sand volleyball courts after a dip in the water. Packing a picnic? Beach 7 (Waterworks Beach) has pavilions that can be reserved online, complete with electricity and grills. A former Presque Isle lifeguard shared on Reddit that Beaches 6, 8, and 11 are supposedly guarded at all times, and advices bringing water shoes in anticipation of hot sand.

Venturing further inland, Presque Isle State Park offers numerous hiking and bike paths. Tour the island via the Karl Boyes Multi-Purpose Trail, a 13-mile paved road deemed one of the best bike rides one could take along the beach, or visit the historic 1812 burial ground of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry's platoon by following the Graveyard Pond Trail. Otherwise, 15 other hiking trails throughout the park are available for your choosing.