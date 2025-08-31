Situated On Deep Lake Is Washington's State Park Paradise For Canoeing, Birding, And Camping

The heart of Millersylvania State Park is Deep Lake. The pines reflected in the misty surface of the water are certainly the most beautiful sight waiting for you within the park, and the best way to see it might just be gliding through the water on an early morning canoe trip. There are boat launches that you're free to use if you have your own boat ready to go, but if not, there is also a convenient family owned boat rental stand in the park called Lakefront Boats and Bites where you can take out everything from canoes to pedal boats and explore Deep Lake for yourself.

If you want to get out on the water early to watch the sunrise or reach the beaches before the crowds, your best bet is to camp inside the park. There are more than 130 tent camping sites in the park, as well as some designed for RVs, some group camping sites, and one attractive lakeside cabin. The standard tent campsites might be your best option if you're looking for a classic camping experience. Between the impressively wide tree trunks and in the shade of the lush tree canopy, these sites look like pretty woodland clearings. Be warned, however, there are a lot of campsites here and during the busy season you're not going to feel like you're alone in the wilderness. It can be noisy and you will definitely see and hear your fellow campers if you spend any time in or around your tent. For some, this will ruin the experience, but for extroverts, those who love sharing their campfire cooking, and people solo camping to find an antidote to loneliness, it might be the perfect fit.