A Quaint California Gold Rush Town Has Cabins, Trails, Whitewater Rafting, And A Secret Redwood Grove

The American River, in the heart of Gold Rush country, is perfect for a full day of adventure. Near Foresthill, find the river's Middle Fork, which gushes with intermediate-level flows perfect for adrenaline-seeking adventurers and families with older children (for safety reasons, this spot is beyond the scope of young children and beginners). Thanks to the local All-Outdoors California Whitewater Rafting outpost, debatably Foresthill's most appealing draw, chaperones are available to guide visitors and provide them with all the necessary gear for a safe and exciting day on California's most popular rafting river.

On dry land, you can drive up the winding and scenic Mosquito Ridge Road to the Placer County Big Trees Grove, about one hour from town. Here, you'll find the northernmost extension of California's giant sequoias — a plot of no more than six redwoods rising to the sky where you'd least expect it. To see these majesties spared by 19th-century loggers, follow one of two easy trails — the short and sweet Big Trees Nature Trail (which at less than a mile takes about 20 minutes to complete) or the Forest View and Big Trees Nature Trail Loop (which at 1.5 miles and with 240 feet of elevation gain takes 40 minutes). Just make sure you bring mosquito spray!

If you're visiting in the summer, drive just 30 minutes away from Foresthill to reach Sugar Pine Reservoir for a cool dip or mellow paddle around the lake. Spring brings wildflowers to the Sierra Nevada region, while autumn paints the hills gold with the vibrant colors of aspen and maple leaves. You can hike, bike, or ride horses to take it all in, or navigate a different path altogether — the Placer County Wine & Ale Trails, located in California's Farm-to-Fork region.