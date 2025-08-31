A Quaint California Gold Rush Town Has Cabins, Trails, Whitewater Rafting, And A Secret Redwood Grove
In all of the Golden State, there is one place that teems with Gold Rush history like no other, and that's where the 49ers rushed to pan for gold: Placer County. Northern California's Sierra Nevada Mountains, located northeast of Sacramento, are home to many towns that originated from 1800s miners' settlements. Loggers came to tackle the redwoods next, and when the gold ran dry, the rapids of the American River prevailed. That's how the region became known as a cross-section of the lumber industry and adventure tourism, and one little community epitomizing all of this has the apt name of Foresthill.
While every village in the area has some Gold Rush stories to tell, Foresthill's location — conveniently close to the American River's Middle Fork, where rapids swell to exciting Class III-IV difficulty — makes it an especially appealing regional gateway for whitewater rafting enthusiasts. Falling within Tahoe National Forest boundaries, Foresthill also gives you access to some great trails and a hidden plot of giant sequoias missed by loggers, making it easy to change up the pace of your outdoor adventure. Plus, you can experience interactive history by panning for gold or sleeping in an actual miner's cabin.
Explore the trails, rapids, and redwoods around Foresthill
The American River, in the heart of Gold Rush country, is perfect for a full day of adventure. Near Foresthill, find the river's Middle Fork, which gushes with intermediate-level flows perfect for adrenaline-seeking adventurers and families with older children (for safety reasons, this spot is beyond the scope of young children and beginners). Thanks to the local All-Outdoors California Whitewater Rafting outpost, debatably Foresthill's most appealing draw, chaperones are available to guide visitors and provide them with all the necessary gear for a safe and exciting day on California's most popular rafting river.
On dry land, you can drive up the winding and scenic Mosquito Ridge Road to the Placer County Big Trees Grove, about one hour from town. Here, you'll find the northernmost extension of California's giant sequoias — a plot of no more than six redwoods rising to the sky where you'd least expect it. To see these majesties spared by 19th-century loggers, follow one of two easy trails — the short and sweet Big Trees Nature Trail (which at less than a mile takes about 20 minutes to complete) or the Forest View and Big Trees Nature Trail Loop (which at 1.5 miles and with 240 feet of elevation gain takes 40 minutes). Just make sure you bring mosquito spray!
If you're visiting in the summer, drive just 30 minutes away from Foresthill to reach Sugar Pine Reservoir for a cool dip or mellow paddle around the lake. Spring brings wildflowers to the Sierra Nevada region, while autumn paints the hills gold with the vibrant colors of aspen and maple leaves. You can hike, bike, or ride horses to take it all in, or navigate a different path altogether — the Placer County Wine & Ale Trails, located in California's Farm-to-Fork region.
How to get to Foresthill and where to stay
The drive to Foresthill will take you one easy hour northeast of Sacramento — or two and a half hours from San Francisco — via I-80 to Auburn, another of California's perfectly preserved Gold Rush towns. From there, turn east on Foresthill Road, crossing the soaring Foresthill Bridge — at 730 feet above the ground, it's the tallest in California. The road carves through the scenic foothills of the Northern Sierra Nevadas, making for a lovely journey in any season, even winter. (Though that's the one time of year when Foresthill's main draw, whitewater rafting, is not available.)
Lodging options in Foresthill include the highly-rated Forest House Lodge, Mountain Shadows Retreat, and a variety of rustic vacation rentals tucked away in the woods or perched above river canyons. But perhaps best of all, the Miner's Camp offers a boutique Gold Rush-themed stay spread across 10 acres of secluded woodland. Each of the property's 16 cheery red cabins, designed after the tiny frontier homes built by miners in Foresthill's heyday, is fitted with hotel-quality linens and nostalgic décor.