The Only Place In The World You Can Safely Snorkel With Wild Orcas Is In Northern Europe

Known for its breathtaking fjords, stunning natural landscapes, and being one of the best places to see the Northern Lights in the world, Norway is a Scandinavian dream that combines a gentle fairytale quietude with exciting, mountainous thrills. It's also a country full of enticing secrets: Aside from its well known cities like Oslo and Bergen, it's home to the underrated Alpine valley village of Rjukan that goes months without sunlight, as well as Ålesund, the unique fishing town where "mountains and fjords meet the ocean."

One of its most fascinating attributes, though, is that it's the only place in the world where you can safely snorkel with wild orcas. Isn't that incredible? Orcas, also known as killer whales, can be found all over the world, but it's along Northern Norway's Atlantic coast, the Pacific Northwest, and the higher latitudes of the Southern Ocean that they are most prevalent, thanks to the cold water temperatures. Despite their expansive migration, there's only one place you can safely and legally swim with them, and that's Northern Norway, with tours commonly departing from Tromsø (where you can fly direct from Oslo in about 2 hours) and Skjervøy (a 3½ hour drive or two hour ferry from Tromsø).

Orcas flock to Northern Norway as they follow the herring migration. In particular, during the winter, most herring gather in Skjervøy. As such, orcas and other whales also gather to feast. Tour groups across the region offer excursions between October and February to see and swim with orcas. This is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime adventure you hear about or see on TV, but is this the kind of thrill-seeking expedition you would undertake?