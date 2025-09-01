The Only Place In The World You Can Safely Snorkel With Wild Orcas Is In Northern Europe
Known for its breathtaking fjords, stunning natural landscapes, and being one of the best places to see the Northern Lights in the world, Norway is a Scandinavian dream that combines a gentle fairytale quietude with exciting, mountainous thrills. It's also a country full of enticing secrets: Aside from its well known cities like Oslo and Bergen, it's home to the underrated Alpine valley village of Rjukan that goes months without sunlight, as well as Ålesund, the unique fishing town where "mountains and fjords meet the ocean."
One of its most fascinating attributes, though, is that it's the only place in the world where you can safely snorkel with wild orcas. Isn't that incredible? Orcas, also known as killer whales, can be found all over the world, but it's along Northern Norway's Atlantic coast, the Pacific Northwest, and the higher latitudes of the Southern Ocean that they are most prevalent, thanks to the cold water temperatures. Despite their expansive migration, there's only one place you can safely and legally swim with them, and that's Northern Norway, with tours commonly departing from Tromsø (where you can fly direct from Oslo in about 2 hours) and Skjervøy (a 3½ hour drive or two hour ferry from Tromsø).
Orcas flock to Northern Norway as they follow the herring migration. In particular, during the winter, most herring gather in Skjervøy. As such, orcas and other whales also gather to feast. Tour groups across the region offer excursions between October and February to see and swim with orcas. This is the kind of once-in-a-lifetime adventure you hear about or see on TV, but is this the kind of thrill-seeking expedition you would undertake?
Embark on an expedition to swim safely with orcas in Northern Norway
The journey to swim with orcas will be an adrenaline pinching but strenuous experience. During the period in which these tours run, the lowest average water temperatures occur in February — a teeth chattering 40.3 F, while the highest occur in October, not much warmer at 46.9 F. Plus, you'll bouncing around in Zodiac rafts, and hauling yourself in and out of the choppy water. The average temperature in this region in the winter is below freezing, around 24.8 F, so pack accordingly with modern high-tech clothing, gloves, thermal layers, and hats fit for frigid temperatures.
A number of tours operate in Northern Norway that offer visitors the opportunity to spend days at sea, safely swimming and snorkeling with these magnificent creatures. Swoop Arctic offers seven day tours involving five days at sea in small groups, staying aboard a compact but comfortable boat. The bulk of the trip will involve following orca pods amidst the wild beauty of Norwegian fjords. The company provides underwater cameras, a dry suit, and everything else you could need to make the most of this unforgettable experience. Led by two knowledgeable guides, this will not only be a thrilling adventure but an educational one, as during downtime, you'll get to see presentations and movies about the wildlife around you.
It's not just orcas you'll encounter on your expedition, either. You're very likely to spot humpback, fin, sei and sperm whales, too. The seven day excursion with this company costs $4,957. On your final day, you'll be dropped back at Tromsø, where tasty food and high-class fashion awaits in the "Paris of the North." If a multi-day excursion isn't your thing, the companies Lofoten Opplevelser and Whale2Sea offer day trips.