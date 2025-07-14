Norway's Underrated Alpine Valley Village Is A Recreational Mountain Getaway That Goes Months Without Sunlight

Some places in the world experience extra-long days in summer, like Fairbanks, Alaska, nicknamed the "land of the midnight sun," as the sky is illuminated by natural light in the middle of the night. The opposite phenomenon, the so-called "polar night," also occurs in parts of the Arctic and Antarctic circles. One notable destination with long, cold winters and minimal sunlight is the alpine village of Rjukan, Norway.

Just over 100 miles east of Oslo at the base of the deep Vestfjorddalen valley, midway between the lakes of Møsvatn and Tinnsjå, and ringed by tall mountains, the town doesn't see direct sun for about half of the calendar year. While not a problem for winter sports enthusiasts — the village's ski center offers well-illuminated slopes for night skiing and has similar infrastructure for other recreational activities — Rjukan residents have also come up with creative methods for harnessing the power of the sun throughout the year. Planning a trip to the region? Don't miss the "Grand Canyon of Norway," a jewel-like fjord with renowned views and cozy inns.