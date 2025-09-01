The 'Crappie Capital Of The World' Is Alabama's Fishing Haven With An Unparalleled Shoreline And Recreation

This is a big lake, so many visitors find it advantageous to book a trip with one of the local experts. Luckily, there are multiple fishing guides in the area. One Google review called Mark Collins Guide Service the best guide on Weiss Lake and said, "I have been fishing with Mark for over 20 years, and I will only utilize his services. Have my own boat, and I still continue to fish with Mark yearly, not as a guide but as a teacher. He will show you how to catch crappie. How to use the equipment and electronics. Best though, he is simply a great guy." The company seems pretty confident in your chances of catching fish, as its website says, "No Fish No Pay."

When going out with a guide, they should know the rules of Weiss Lake. However, make sure you've studied up on things like size and creel limits. In many Alabama lakes, you can keep crappie that are at least 9 inches long, but at Weiss Lake, you can't keep crappie less than 10 inches. You're also limited to 30 fish per day.

If you go on your own, you can rent a boat and pick up some live minnows — one of the best baits for crappie fishing. Once you get on the water, look for places with brush piles, aquatic vegetation, submerged logs, and other underwater structures. Some say those are spots where crappie like to hang out.