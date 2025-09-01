Step Back In Time In Wyoming's Enchanting Historic Hamlet With A Picturesque General Store And Antiques
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wyoming's Highway 24 is surrounded by vast landscapes and unspoiled nature. This scenic road leads travelers to Devils Tower National Monument, a natural wonder offering endless outdoor recreation, as well as Aladdin. This enchanting 30-acre hamlet in Crook County is located near the border of South Dakota. While you won't find a genie in a bottle here, you will feel as if you've stepped back in time at the picturesque Aladdin General Store. This historic establishment is packed with antiques and so much more.
In the late 1800s, Aladdin was a thriving mining community that shipped its coal to South Dakota via railroad. Dating back to 1896, the Aladdin General Store is a testament to this past and has been serving this hamlet ever since. In fact, it's said to be the oldest of its kind in the Equality State. So, what can you expect on your visit? Boasting authentic Western-style charm, the establishment offers a variety of sweets, souvenirs, and a bar. Grab a drink and enjoy the Aladdin General Store's vintage ambiance.
Notably, the antique attic on the second floor will further immerse you in the past as it features housewares, decor, and various other relics. One Yelp user even said that they purchased a fossil from here. It's little wonder that Trent Tope, owner since 2019, likened it to a museum (via Cowboy State Daily). Reviewers on Google Reviews echo this sentiment, with one individual writing, "If you want to experience rural Wyoming, look no further. This place has something for everyone."
View the Aladdin Coal Tipple in Wyoming before it's gone
Aladdin may have a population of just 15 people, but there are more interesting places in the area you should check out. Located only a mile away from the Aladdin General Store is another remnant of the former mining industry: the Aladdin Coal Tipple. Coal would be dropped down this wooden structure, which was built in the late 1800s. It would then be readied for transport to nearby cities, such as Deadwood, a quirky mountain town called the "Las Vegas of South Dakota." However, mining operations declined in the early 1900s. Eventually, the railroad shut down, and the Aladdin Coal Tipple was defunct soon after.
Nevertheless, it still stands today on Highway 24; you can pull off to the side of the road and admire this artifact through a fence. "You follow a short walk up to the top where the mine entrance was, along the way there are some text-heavy interpretive signs," explained a reviewer on Google. According to the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, this is possibly the last wooden coal tipple in the country. Unfortunately, it might not be around for much longer.
An article from Cowboy State Daily, published in 2024, states that it was repaired once in 1991. In the decades since, the Aladdin Coal Tipple has been severely weathered by time and the elements. Put simply, it will fall apart unless it's restored again. As such, it's a worthwhile stop before it's too late, especially given that Crook County is not currently interested in refurbishing this historic site, as of the time of this publication.
What to know before you visit Aladdin, Wyoming
Aladdin has limited offerings, but luckily, most of what you need can be found at the Aladdin General Store. Think gas, clothing for adults and kids, among many other things. Additionally, this age-old business frequently hosts a variety of events, including live music, cookouts, and hunting contests (this is Wyoming, after all). Things ramp up in the summer due to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Although it's held in Sturgis, a city in South Dakota that's 45 minutes away, many attendees take rides to Devils Tower National Monument during this 10-day event, passing through Aladdin along the way. That said, the Aladdin General Store is open daily, but hours do change depending on the season.
Note that there is a low-cost RV park on-site. The store's Facebook is regularly updated with happenings and essential information, including contact details for booking a stay. Next door is Liberty Belle Lodge, a rustic hotel featuring rooms and cabins with basic amenities. Nightly rates start at under $100. Reservations can be made on Expedia, where it has an 8.8 rating. A review on the platform from July 2025 reads, "The staff were super friendly and welcoming. It was the exact experience we were looking for."
The one thing you might have trouble finding in Aladdin is a meal. However, there are plenty of eateries in Belle Fourche, a city in South Dakota that's only a 20-minute drive away. Despite this, Aladdin arguably makes for an ideal budget-friendly base to explore the great outdoors. Cook Lake Recreation Area, for instance, is only 30 minutes away. You can plan a fishing trip to this secret Wyoming lake tucked away in a beautiful forest. And if you need a fishing license, the Aladdin General Store has you covered, too.