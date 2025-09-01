Step Back In Time In Wyoming's Enchanting Historic Hamlet With A Picturesque General Store And Antiques

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wyoming's Highway 24 is surrounded by vast landscapes and unspoiled nature. This scenic road leads travelers to Devils Tower National Monument, a natural wonder offering endless outdoor recreation, as well as Aladdin. This enchanting 30-acre hamlet in Crook County is located near the border of South Dakota. While you won't find a genie in a bottle here, you will feel as if you've stepped back in time at the picturesque Aladdin General Store. This historic establishment is packed with antiques and so much more.

In the late 1800s, Aladdin was a thriving mining community that shipped its coal to South Dakota via railroad. Dating back to 1896, the Aladdin General Store is a testament to this past and has been serving this hamlet ever since. In fact, it's said to be the oldest of its kind in the Equality State. So, what can you expect on your visit? Boasting authentic Western-style charm, the establishment offers a variety of sweets, souvenirs, and a bar. Grab a drink and enjoy the Aladdin General Store's vintage ambiance.

Notably, the antique attic on the second floor will further immerse you in the past as it features housewares, decor, and various other relics. One Yelp user even said that they purchased a fossil from here. It's little wonder that Trent Tope, owner since 2019, likened it to a museum (via Cowboy State Daily). Reviewers on Google Reviews echo this sentiment, with one individual writing, "If you want to experience rural Wyoming, look no further. This place has something for everyone."