Alabama's Bayside City Blends Rich Heritage With Delectable Seafood And Outdoor Adventure
Alabama's bayside cities don't get enough recognition as prime vacation destinations. With their unique geography, abundant aquatic life, and deep history, many of them are terrific escapes from the hustle and bustle of the big city. And when you combine sparse crowds, amazing cuisine, and Southern hospitality, it becomes a real mystery why more travel guides don't highlight more of these overlooked gems. A perfect example of one is Spanish Fort in Baldwin County, sitting right on the edge of Mobile Bay. This quaint little city has a rich heritage that's still preserved, seafood so delectable it could only come from the South, and plenty of adventures for the outdoorsy types.
Spanish Fort is pretty easy to get to for out-of-towners, as it's a quick drive across the Bay from Mobile and is only about 20 minutes from the airport. The local climate consists of a brutal combination of high heat and humidity in the summer, so spring and fall are generally the best times to visit. There are plenty of places to book an overnight stay in and around the city, including several chain hotels.
Spanish Fort is a place that wears its history on its sleeve, not unlike another nearby charming and chill Alabama small town, Loxley. The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is one place where you can gain a fascinating lesson in military history. Visitors can actually go inside the battleship and the submarine USS Drum, as well as explore the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. History buffs can learn even more about the region's past and legends at Historic Blakeley State Park with multiple themed tours that visit various landmarks.
Spanish Fort's spectacular seafood
Considering its proximity to Mobile Bay, it is no wonder that Spanish Fort is brimming with sensational seafood cuisine. Felix's Fish Camp is a terrific introduction to Gulf seafood dishes and was a Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice Award winner in 2024. Their menu includes steamed jumbo shrimp, turtle soup, gumbo, and fish tacos. With the stunning Mobile Bay as your backdrop and live music, there's hardly a better way to enjoy Southern-style seafood. R&R Seafood has a more stripped-down approach to preparing its catches, with stick-to-your-ribs dishes like gumbo, po'boys, stuffed snapper, and Cajun seafood pasta.
Those who enjoy oysters will be delighted to know that the slimy, briny molluscs are on the menu of multiple restaurants in town. One spot you're bound to find some tasty oysters is the Original Oyster House Seafood, which also has classic Southern seafood favorites like the crawfish po' boy, shrimp and grits, and butter pecan crusted whitefish. Just make sure to save room for their beloved peanut butter chocolate chip pie. Plus, you get to enjoy all of this against gorgeous waterfront views. And if you can't get enough oysters, there's also the Half Shell Oyster House at the Eastern Shore Centre.
The Bluegill Restaurant has been a local favorite since 1958 and has gained considerable fame for its signature grilled "flaming" oysters. Sink your teeth into their crab claws, smoked tuna dip, or fried alligator plate. For more treats, check out Daphne, known as the Jubilee City for its amazing seafood catches, just a few miles south of Spanish Fort.
Outdoor adventure abounds in Spanish Fort
The town occupies the northern part of Mobile Bay, where the Mobile-Tensaw Delta — the second-largest river delta in the United States — forms a vital estuary responsible for the abundant seafood. Pay a visit to Meaher State Park, a 1,327-acre park where you can fish off the pier, head out onto the waters of Mobile Bay from the boat ramp, go birding, and stroll along the boardwalk. You can even stay overnight; the park has over 60 RV sites and about 10 tent sites, plus cabins right on the water.
To really get away from it all, explore the Lower Bartram Canoe Trail system and book an overnight stay in one of the numerous shelters that populate the Delta. These camping shelters are built on covered docks over the water in remote areas only visited by paddlers. To ensure a safe and enjoyable time, follow the rules for each shelter.
Mobile Bay Adventures offers truly memorable aquatic excursions so you can get the fishing experience of a lifetime. For the sightseers, they offer scenic and eco-cruises around Mobile Bay that feature stops at local landmarks, like the historic lighthouse, the Clotilda Graveyard, and dolphin watching. If you're new to the Gulf region, hiring an experienced guide to show you the natural wonders the place has to offer provides a great introduction. If you're looking for a little time at the beach, head south and check out the charming coastal towns along the Alabama Coastal Connection Scenic Byway — it's all only about an hour south of Spanish Fort.