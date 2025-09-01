Alabama's Bayside City Blends Rich Heritage With Delectable Seafood And Outdoor Adventure

Alabama's bayside cities don't get enough recognition as prime vacation destinations. With their unique geography, abundant aquatic life, and deep history, many of them are terrific escapes from the hustle and bustle of the big city. And when you combine sparse crowds, amazing cuisine, and Southern hospitality, it becomes a real mystery why more travel guides don't highlight more of these overlooked gems. A perfect example of one is Spanish Fort in Baldwin County, sitting right on the edge of Mobile Bay. This quaint little city has a rich heritage that's still preserved, seafood so delectable it could only come from the South, and plenty of adventures for the outdoorsy types.

Spanish Fort is pretty easy to get to for out-of-towners, as it's a quick drive across the Bay from Mobile and is only about 20 minutes from the airport. The local climate consists of a brutal combination of high heat and humidity in the summer, so spring and fall are generally the best times to visit. There are plenty of places to book an overnight stay in and around the city, including several chain hotels.

Spanish Fort is a place that wears its history on its sleeve, not unlike another nearby charming and chill Alabama small town, Loxley. The USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park is one place where you can gain a fascinating lesson in military history. Visitors can actually go inside the battleship and the submarine USS Drum, as well as explore the Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion. History buffs can learn even more about the region's past and legends at Historic Blakeley State Park with multiple themed tours that visit various landmarks.