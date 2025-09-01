This Wild Region Near Chicago Is An Indiana Wetland Wonder With Great Fishing And Lake Recreation

However, there is more to do in this wild region than just fishing. In fact, Willow Slough is a well-known birding destination. On the lake you can spot white pelicans, ospreys, and bald eagles. In spring, you may even catch sight of a purple martin. If you explore the wetlands surrounding the lake, you'll run into a variety of shore birds, including marsh wrens, Virginia rails, and least bitterns.

Willow Slough also has 25 campsites which are available without reservation on a first-come, first-served basis. Bear in mind, however, that these campsites are primitive and not equipped with any electric hookups. Camp bathrooms and water faucets are available between April and October. One reviewer on Google also noted that "The campground is close to the hunting area, so if you're sensitive to these things, then this is definitely not the place for you. But, otherwise the area is really beautiful."

If you're into hiking, though, you're in luck, because there is a 10-mile loop trail encircling the lake. Although the terrain can be marshy in some parts and sandy in others, it's a nice way to take in the natural habitat. This trail in Willow Slough is a great stop if you want to get out and stretch your legs on a journey from Chicago to Indianapolis, which is home to Healer, an arts, music, and healing vibes festival, and Mass Ave, the scenic district full of art and shops boasting many of Indiana's most famous establishments.