These Under-The-Radar Chicago Gems Deserve A Spot On Every Traveler's Itinerary

Where to start with the biggest metropolis in the Midwest? The third-most populous city in the United States is as richly textured and varied as that statistic might suggest. Chicago has it all, from elegant neighborhoods with old-world charm to modern innovation and glitz. The Windy City is one of the country's best summer food destinations, and its location on the shores of Lake Michigan means plenty of unique beaches with iconic views. The city also boasts a lively culture, some of the country's most stunning architecture, and an undeniably beautiful waterfront (along with some of the most passionate people in the United States).

Yet, for every well-known attraction — such as Navy Pier, Millennium Park, and the Willis Tower — there are countless hidden gems worth visiting. These places might not be part of the mainstream public discussion, but they add extra sheen to an already shining destination. Scouring sites like Reddit and Chicago's own official tourism website, we have compiled a list of the best ones out there.