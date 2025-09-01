Michigan's Crystal-Clear Lake Surrounded By Sleeping Bear Dunes Beauty Is A Recreation Gem Near A Vacation Town
Western Michigan is full of lovely lake towns, from the storybook harbor city of Saugatuck to the charming Lake Michigan village of Pentwater. Further up the mitten, you'll find Glen Lake, a stunning blue, crystal-clear lake that's an underrated recreational gem. National Geographic has even called it one of the most beautiful lakes in the world!
Glen Lake is located in Glen Arbor, a charming vacation town near Sleeping Bear Dunes on the shores of Lake Michigan. Glen Lake itself is only about a mile from Lake Michigan, and was actually once part of the larger lake. In ancient times, a sandbar developed and divided Glen Lake from Lake Michigan. Today, Glen Lake itself looks as if it had been cut into two sections by the "narrows" bridge. Big Glen Lake, which reaches up to 130 feet deep, and Little Glen Lake, which is only 12 feet deep, aren't actually separated.
Today, the small town of Glen Arbor draws visitors who come to see the crystal-clear waters and underrated beaches of Sleeping Bear Dunes. Located west of town, they're just over the horizon line. While the famous sand bluffs attract over 1.5 million visitors each year, don't miss the quieter side of town that's offered at Glen Lake.
Things to do on Glen Lake
Glen Lake is popular with water sport lovers of many types, from canoers to kayakers, sailers, and more. Several marinas with boat rentals border the lake, as does a private yacht club. At various points around the lake, you'll also find access to swimming areas and, thanks to its smaller size, Glen Lake is typically a lot warmer than Lake Michigan. Fishers will also enjoy Glen Lake, with Little Glen being a premier inland perch fishery. Two small parks border Glen Lake: Little Glen Picnic Area, at the northernmost point of Little Glen Lake and adjacent to Sleeping Bear Dunes, and Old Settler's Park, on the southern border of Big Glen Lake. Both are great spots to enjoy a picnic or access the lake.
Besides enjoying the water, another favorite pastime is simply soaking up the views. Many people like to hike or drive to a higher point to take in a stunning view of Glen Lake. For drivers, Glen Lake Overlook on the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive offers stunning views of the water, as does the romantic viewpoint of Inspiration Point. Hikers can also climb Alligator Hill, hike the Windy Moraine Trail, or set out on the Cottonwood Trail to enjoy views of Glen Lake.