Michigan's Crystal-Clear Lake Surrounded By Sleeping Bear Dunes Beauty Is A Recreation Gem Near A Vacation Town

Western Michigan is full of lovely lake towns, from the storybook harbor city of Saugatuck to the charming Lake Michigan village of Pentwater. Further up the mitten, you'll find Glen Lake, a stunning blue, crystal-clear lake that's an underrated recreational gem. National Geographic has even called it one of the most beautiful lakes in the world!

Glen Lake is located in Glen Arbor, a charming vacation town near Sleeping Bear Dunes on the shores of Lake Michigan. Glen Lake itself is only about a mile from Lake Michigan, and was actually once part of the larger lake. In ancient times, a sandbar developed and divided Glen Lake from Lake Michigan. Today, Glen Lake itself looks as if it had been cut into two sections by the "narrows" bridge. Big Glen Lake, which reaches up to 130 feet deep, and Little Glen Lake, which is only 12 feet deep, aren't actually separated.

Today, the small town of Glen Arbor draws visitors who come to see the crystal-clear waters and underrated beaches of Sleeping Bear Dunes. Located west of town, they're just over the horizon line. While the famous sand bluffs attract over 1.5 million visitors each year, don't miss the quieter side of town that's offered at Glen Lake.