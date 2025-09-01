North Carolina's Outer Banks Hide A Secret Nature Preserve With Pristine Beaches, Dunes, And Wild Horses

North Carolina's Outer Banks are known for epic road trip adventures touching on iconic nature destinations that were once relatively unspoiled. The construction of North Carolina Highway 12 attracted mass tourism to the area, and with a new spotlight on this natural oasis came new issues in the preservation of its wildlife. Today, the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge aims to protect the Outer Banks' precious flora and fauna, including its herd of wild horses.

In the decade following the paving of the NC12, dozens of horses were killed or injured by car traffic, an important factor that helped lead to the creation of the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge. The horses inhabiting Corolla were moved north, where they could remain relatively undisturbed by vehicles. Visitors today agree to follow strict conservation rules, including not feeding the horses or approaching them closer than 50 feet.

Whether you want to go off-grid and immerse yourself in the peaceful wilderness of the OBX or explore a pristine area with unique wildlife sightings, the Currituck National Wildlife Refuge is the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of modern life. Away from the noise and threats of road traffic, you will find nesting birds, wildlife, and undisturbed natural areas where you can enjoy the serene surroundings of the marshland. If traveling from the mainland, you'll follow the iconic NC12 to reach the refuge. Chesapeake, Virginia, is just two hours by car, while Raleigh, one of the closest large cities in North Carolina, is about a four-hour drive. If you want to break your travel into manageable chunks, stop 20 miles away in Southern Shores to enjoy its winding canals and golden sunsets..