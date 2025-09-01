The 'Bicycle Capital Of The Midwest' Is An Ohio City Known For Hospitality, Parks, And Miles Of Trails
Ohio is full of charming small towns like Xenia, situated about 15 miles from Dayton and 20 miles from Springfield. The Buckeye State has many hidden gems, like Barberton, the underrated city with a destination lake and pretty parks, and Xenia is easily another must-visit city. Visitors can look forward to highlights like friendly hospitality, hiking trails, and picturesque parks.
Xenia is the self-proclaimed "Bicycle Capital of the Midwest" due to its repurposing of miles of railroad tracks. The Little Miami Railroad, a southwestern Ohio railway that was notable for hauling passengers and freight, came to Xenia in 1846. After its final operation in the late 1960s, the rail lines and rail beds were subsequently transformed into multi-use paved trails, attracting cyclists. The Little Miami Railroad became the Little Miami Scenic Trail in 1991. Now, Xenia is where cyclists begin their journey on this legendary bike path, riding hundreds of miles within Ohio.
Hospitality is a main staple of Xenia, and it's fitting because Xenia is a Greek word that directly translates to "hospitality." Because of this, Xenia also dubbed itself the "City of Hospitality". If you want to travel to Xenia, your best bet is to take a flight to Dayton International Airport, which is about 30 miles away.
Things to do in Xenia, Ohio
Xenia visitors can look forward to plenty of green spaces to explore, including The Narrows Reserve. With nearly 6 miles of trails that are situated beside the Little Miami River, you can trek into the woods, sit by the meadow, kayak, canoe, or fish. There's also a bee apiary run by the Greene County Beekeepers Association. Great Council State Park is another great spot to visit, and was once a Shawnee village. The park pays tribute to and educates visitors about the Shawnee through their interpretive center and replica longhouse.
For a great trail destination, head to the Russ Nature Reserve Extended Loop. You'll find a 1.6-mile loop trail, which is popular among visitors for the opportunity to hike, run, and birdwatch. For cyclists, don't miss the aforementioned 78-mile paved Little Miami Scenic Trail. John Bryan State Park also offers trails with beautiful scenery of its limestone gorge, including the half-mile Storybook Trail, which children and parents can discover as they walk.
The Greene County Historical Society is a great stop for history buffs as it offers a small replica of Xenia's Main Street and photos of the town's past (including the devastating tornado that hit the town in April 1974). There is also Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, a unique visit as kids and adults alike will enjoy seeing their nostalgic items, including action figures and dolls.
Where to eat and where to lodge in Xenia
While nearby Dayton is heralded as the Midwest mecca of dining, Xenia is full of delicious eateries, too. Nick's Restaurant, rated Xenia's number one restaurant on Tripadvisor, is a popular roadside sports bar that offers your typical American fare. One Reddit user praised the pulled pork sandwich and garden seating at Nick's. Another great option for food is Upper Echelon, a highly rated restaurant and winery that offers up sandwiches, seafood, and Italian delights, like Tuscan alfredo and lobster ravioli. For those looking to satisfy a sweet tooth, Sweets Boutique Specialty Bakery is a must-visit. Everything is made on-site, including specialty cookies and cakes. If you're hungry for more, they have a lunch menu full of sandwiches like roast beef and chicken salad.
If you want to stay the night in Xenia, the John Allen House Bed & Breakfast is a great spot. With almost all five-star reviews on Google, the B&B is located in an Eastlake Victorian home that was constructed in 1881 with beautifully crafted porches, chimneys, and fireplaces. No matter which of the five suites you choose, each one has its own charm. Another good option for lodging in Xenia is the Nesbitt House. This Victorian home was built in 1875 and is less than a mile away from downtown Xenia. A stay here means that visitors are just steps away from a plethora of attractions, including places like the Xenia Community Theater, various Xenia bike paths, the Glen Helen Nature Preserve, and Wild Axe Throwing.