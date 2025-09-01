The 'Bicycle Capital Of The Midwest' Is An Ohio City Known For Hospitality, Parks, And Miles Of Trails

Ohio is full of charming small towns like Xenia, situated about 15 miles from Dayton and 20 miles from Springfield. The Buckeye State has many hidden gems, like Barberton, the underrated city with a destination lake and pretty parks, and Xenia is easily another must-visit city. Visitors can look forward to highlights like friendly hospitality, hiking trails, and picturesque parks.

Xenia is the self-proclaimed "Bicycle Capital of the Midwest" due to its repurposing of miles of railroad tracks. The Little Miami Railroad, a southwestern Ohio railway that was notable for hauling passengers and freight, came to Xenia in 1846. After its final operation in the late 1960s, the rail lines and rail beds were subsequently transformed into multi-use paved trails, attracting cyclists. The Little Miami Railroad became the Little Miami Scenic Trail in 1991. Now, Xenia is where cyclists begin their journey on this legendary bike path, riding hundreds of miles within Ohio.

Hospitality is a main staple of Xenia, and it's fitting because Xenia is a Greek word that directly translates to "hospitality." Because of this, Xenia also dubbed itself the "City of Hospitality". If you want to travel to Xenia, your best bet is to take a flight to Dayton International Airport, which is about 30 miles away.