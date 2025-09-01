The Surprising Reason Why You Should Avoid Cursing At A National Park

There are loads of reasons why you might blurt out a curse at a national park. You stub your toe, get lost, lose cell service, see a bear (or Bigfoot), realize you forgot your protein bar, hurry to a tree for a last-minute second pee, etc. Really, curse words are a magnificent element of language, versatile enough to be applied to any expression of explosive emotion, anytime. Unless you're in a U.S. national park, that is. There, you'd better zip it or the morality police will zoom out of the sky and waggle their finger at you. Okay, that won't happen, but cursing still might be considered disorderly conduct under the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 36, § 2.34.

To be fair, there's nothing in 36 CFR § 2.34 that talks about "curse words," specifically. Worth quoting for clarity's sake, disorderly conduct involves a park goer who uses "language, an utterance, or gesture, or engages in a display or act that is obscene, physically threatening or menacing," particularly if it's likely to lead to violence or a "breach of the peace." The statute also includes actual, physical violence, causing a ruckus considered "unreasonable" given the context, or someone having a "physically offensive condition," which might mean a stinky camper who hasn't showered in a week — we're not sure.

So, basically, the statute includes a bunch of common sense and a splash of social niceties that we all should have learned in grade school. While it's unlikely that a park ranger will be there to hear you cursing up a storm if you're in a vast national park like Yosemite hiking one of its ultra-dangerous treks, committing disorderly conduct does come with actual consequences. You will be required to pay a fine of $100, plus all legal costs incurred.