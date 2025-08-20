One Of North Carolina's Favorite Hikes Is A Breathtaking Journey Traversing Mysterious Appalachian Balds

Though it has some competition, North Carolina may feature some of Appalachia's most beautiful spots. In addition to the range's high point, the 6,684-foot Mount Mitchell, you can also find underrated mountain wonders like the secluded Mount Buckley hidden in North Carolina's side of the Great Smoky Mountains. With such magnificent scenery comes equally magnificent hiking trails. For the title of "North Carolina's best hike," a strong case can be made for the formidable yet spectacular Art Loeb Trail. Showcasing Appalachia's most distinctive scenes, the Art Loeb Trail offers a truly unique sightseeing experience. And, at over 30 miles long, the Art Loeb Trail provides a formidable challenge for anyone who wants to test their mettle in North Carolina's mountain wilds.

The Art Loeb Trail passes through North Carolina's otherworldly Pisgah National Forest. As one of the four impressive national forests in North Carolina, Pisgah National Forest has long offered Great Smoky Mountain views without Great Smoky Mountain crowds. Located just east of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Pisgah National Forest is a picturesque preserve of western North Carolina's epic Blue Ridge Mountains. However, though no section of the Blue Ridge Mountains can be considered "ugly," the Art Loeb Trail may be the range's most unique. The trail passes through Pisgah's mysterious mountain balds, a group of Appalachian mountains that are oddly devoid of most trees and vegetation.

Without any tree cover, these balds provide astounding views unblocked by vegetation. Thanks to the 30-mile Art Loeb Trail, they also provide one-of-a-kind photo opportunities you won't get anywhere else in Appalachia! The Art Loeb Trail also showcases the 6,214-foot Black Balsam Knob, the striking Cold Mountain (of literary fame), and Pisgah's pristine Shining Rock Wilderness.