One Of North Carolina's Favorite Hikes Is A Breathtaking Journey Traversing Mysterious Appalachian Balds
Though it has some competition, North Carolina may feature some of Appalachia's most beautiful spots. In addition to the range's high point, the 6,684-foot Mount Mitchell, you can also find underrated mountain wonders like the secluded Mount Buckley hidden in North Carolina's side of the Great Smoky Mountains. With such magnificent scenery comes equally magnificent hiking trails. For the title of "North Carolina's best hike," a strong case can be made for the formidable yet spectacular Art Loeb Trail. Showcasing Appalachia's most distinctive scenes, the Art Loeb Trail offers a truly unique sightseeing experience. And, at over 30 miles long, the Art Loeb Trail provides a formidable challenge for anyone who wants to test their mettle in North Carolina's mountain wilds.
The Art Loeb Trail passes through North Carolina's otherworldly Pisgah National Forest. As one of the four impressive national forests in North Carolina, Pisgah National Forest has long offered Great Smoky Mountain views without Great Smoky Mountain crowds. Located just east of Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Pisgah National Forest is a picturesque preserve of western North Carolina's epic Blue Ridge Mountains. However, though no section of the Blue Ridge Mountains can be considered "ugly," the Art Loeb Trail may be the range's most unique. The trail passes through Pisgah's mysterious mountain balds, a group of Appalachian mountains that are oddly devoid of most trees and vegetation.
Without any tree cover, these balds provide astounding views unblocked by vegetation. Thanks to the 30-mile Art Loeb Trail, they also provide one-of-a-kind photo opportunities you won't get anywhere else in Appalachia! The Art Loeb Trail also showcases the 6,214-foot Black Balsam Knob, the striking Cold Mountain (of literary fame), and Pisgah's pristine Shining Rock Wilderness.
Experience the epitome of North Carolina's mountain beauty on the Art Loeb Trail
With unique "bald" mountains and miles upon miles of Blue Ridge scenery, the Art Loeb Trail is arguably the most scenic in North Carolina. One thing it is not, however, is the easiest trail. The Art Loeb Trail's roughly 30-mile length requires at least an entire day's worth of hiking, with most hikers probably needing to camp overnight to complete the entire route.
30 miles would be a tall order even on flat terrain. However, the Art Loeb Trail's route through the Blue Ridge Mountains also has a good deal of climbs and descents over steep mountain peaks and ridges. Throughout the entire hike, you're looking at a total elevation gain of around 8,103 feet, and a maximum altitude of around 6,000 feet above sea level at the trail's high points. As a result, the full Art Loeb Trail should only be attempted by experienced and prepared hikers.
Despite its formidable challenges, the Art Loeb Trail is one of North Carolina's most popular. This is partly due to its heavenly views, but also because it's entirely free to enter. The camping sites along the trail are also free, though note that you can't reserve them in advance and must take them on a first-come first-serve basis. If you're hiking the Art Loeb Trail as part of a longer adventure through Pisgah National Forest, you can also stay overnight at one of the park's many other campgrounds or rentable cabins. Conveniently, the Art Loeb Trailhead is only an hour's drive from Asheville, where you can enjoy more modern lodging options among the mountains. During your stay, you can also explore other wonders in Pisgah National Forest, like North Carolina's natural slip 'n slide at Sliding Rock.