The 'Bigfoot Capital Of The World' Is A California Mountain Town With River Adventures, Wineries, And Trails
Located in Humboldt County, California, Willow Creek boasts an interesting title that can not be overlooked during a visit here. As the "Bigfoot Capital of the World," this quirky town has plenty of memorabilia about the iconic cryptid to keep visitors intrigued, as well as a wide range of outdoor adventures for all interests. Of course, California is a prime wine destination too, with Napa Valley being a standout region. Yet, there are several under-the-radar wine regions that deserve the same hype, and Willow Creek is a great addition to the list.
Whether you fancy sipping your way around the region, tasting some of the state's best wines, or spending time embarking on endless outdoor adventures, Willow Creek is the destination that has it all. Located just under an hour from the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt Domestic Airport — which, as the name suggests, is a popular gateway to the majestic Redwoods – the town is a prime spot inland, boasting a temperate climate ideal for grape growing.
Apart from Bigfoot artifacts and mouthwatering wine, Willow Creek is the place to enjoy river-based fun. Being located beside the Trinity River means that water-based adventures are aplenty, and to make the most of this stunning region, you should consider visiting in the warmer months. Defined by nature, the town's access to mountains, waterways, forests, and vineyards makes it an ideal choice for a family vacation, romantic escape, or even a fun solo adventure. You will find several accommodation options in town, with one of the quirkiest being the famous Bigfoot Motel, which attracts many visitors.
Bigfoot's influence is all over Willow Creek
In addition to being close to Redwood National Park, which has the world's tallest trees that ooze otherworldly vibes, Willow Creek is a great starting point for embarking on the Bigfoot Scenic Byway that showcases California's iconic mountains and forest vistas. First things first, the town is home to the Willow Creek-China Flat Museum & Bigfoot Collection, which houses a collection of captivating bigfoot-themed artifacts, newspaper clippings, and fascinating memorabilia. Interestingly, the town acquired its nickname following a sighting of the legendary creature, which was caught on camera in nearby Bluff Creek in 1967 and became the iconic "Patterson-Gimlin film."
For a bite to eat, a visit to the Bigfoot Steakhouse is a must, where you can indulge in "Bigfoot wings", a "Bigfoot pot roast," or perhaps a "Bigfoot burger." If you are visiting in July, you can enjoy the day-long Bigfoot Daze event, celebrating all things Bigfoot, with live music, food vendors, and family-friendly fun — the biggest event of the year!
Given its ideal climate, this town also features many farms producing great fruit and local produce, and Trinity River Farm is the place to try some delights. They have a seasonal roadside store selling delicious homemade products, and visitors can even opt for a tour of the farm. Just 3.5 miles from town, you'll find Miles Garrett Wines, which specializes in dry farming and natural wine making, where tours and tastings can be arranged with prior notice.
Save some time for fun outdoor adventures
Being close to Shasta-Trinity and Klamath National Forests, and its location along the Trinity River, makes Willow Creek the ultimate destination for watersports. With 5 stars on Tripadvisor, Six Rivers Rafting is the place to go if adventures on the waterway are calling. The area is also renowned among anglers for its salmon. Many flock to the area during the fall and winter/spring migration periods.
Six Rivers National Forest is just 30 minutes from Willows Creek; its almost one million acres of land opens up a variety of recreational fun, from world-class fishing and rafting to kayaking, canoeing, and swimming. This stunning park is also perfect for hiking, with 250 miles of scenic trails to suit all levels. In Willow Creek, the Big Rock Day Use Area & River Access is an ideal place to relax and walk along an old section of airplane runway.
Of course, if you are a nature lover, you might consider camping while visiting Willow Creek, and the area boasts numerous campsites. Camp Kimtu features Kimtu Beach, which is ideal for swimming, paddleboarding, and kayaking, while Boise Creek Campground has on-site trails and access to the Six Rivers National Forest. As you might have guessed, Willow Creek certainly has something for everyone, making it a truly wholesome vacation destination.