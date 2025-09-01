Settled On The Connecticut River Is A Funky New England Escape With Indie Shops, Jazz, And Famed Ski Jump

While populous, big-name New England states like Massachusetts tend to get all the attention — home to nearly 7 million New Englanders out of 15 million total – verdant and quirky Vermont (population: 626,000) embodies some of the best that the region has to offer. From Manchester with its romantic cafes and road trips through the Green Mountain State's countless majestic waterfalls to multi-season hikes through the conservation-minded Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, Vermont isn't only a skiing paradise, not by far. And now we can add one more village to the mix of shoulder-to-shoulder, walkable, and red-brick downtowns, one that happens to abut a babbling river and has an annual ski jump competition: Brattleboro.

With modern roots going back to 1724, Brattleboro was actually the first English settlement in what became Vermont, which was never a colony but an independent republic founded in 1777. A standout town in many ways, like being the site of one of the U.S.' first psychiatric facilities in 1834 and Vermont's first public library in 1837, Brattleboro has always had one foot firmly in the arts and one pointed forward.

This history ripples to the present and can be felt in the fabric of the town, its independent shops, music and theatre venues, numerous art centers, including a jazz center, and its exceptionally cozy tavern, Kipling's Tavern, named after once-resident and famed author Rudyard Kipling, who wrote "The Jungle Book" while living in neighboring Dummerston. Brattleboro is located approximately one hour north of the nearest mid-sized city, Springfield, Massachusetts, and it is well worth the visit, whether for a short-term or long-term stay.