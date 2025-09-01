Sunken Forests And Secret Coves Make This Freshwater Lake A Dreamy Lowcountry Escape
Charleston has numerous reasons for attracting visitors to South Carolina, such as La Cave, a French-inspired restaurant with European charm. The city is also a fantastic gateway to otherworldly nature, including one of South Carolina's wildest coastal escapes with untouched beaches. If you love getting outside and losing yourself among Mother Nature's spoils, you'll also want to make the one-hour drive north of Charleston to Lake Moultrie.
Since its humble beginnings as swampland and forest, Lake Moultrie has become a prized outdoor recreation haven for South Carolina residents and visitors. The freshwater lake sprawls over 60,000 acres, making it the state's third-largest lake. What makes this lake so special is that it still has submerged remnants of its original timberland, with trees rising out of the water. While this can prove hazardous for boats and should be navigated carefully, it does give the water an eerily beautiful aesthetic. Lake Moultrie also has many backwater sloughs and hidden coves (mostly former swampland) where vegetation thrives beneath the surface, supporting healthy populations of record-breaking fish that attract keen anglers from around the country.
If you're coming with your fishing rods, you'll have a chance to reel in various species, including largemouth bass, bream, catfish, and pickerel. Lake Moultrie has set the scene for some epic catches over the years. In 1964, one fisherman reeled in a 58-pound catfish, which set a new world record. More recently, a 113.8-pound blue catfish was caught in 2017. Popular fishing spots include the deep water near Pinopolis Dam, the northern shoreline, and Diversion Canal, which links Lake Moultrie to Lake Marion. Spring and fall are the best seasons for largemouth bass, while blue catfish peak in summer and winter.
Discover Boyscout Island at Lake Moultrie
One of the best ways to experience Lake Moultrie is on a kayak. You can bring your own or rent one from a kayak rental and tour shop on the eastern side near Bonneau Beach. Lake Moultrie Kayak Rentals and Tours also runs the Gilligan Tour, which is probably the easiest way to reach Boyscout Island if you're unfamiliar with the lake. The uninhabited island is a local secret and very difficult to reach because of the submerged stumps and shallow areas. Fortunately, the guided tour shows you exactly how to navigate these tough areas to reach the picturesque island.
Your guide will also tell you more about the lake's history and wildlife, from the birds of prey to the alligators. It's an informative tour that includes some free time exploring Boyscout Island at your leisure. You can relax in the sunshine on the sand or wander through the cypress forests, keeping an eye out for birds and animals. Tours cost $80 per person (at the time of writing) and take about three hours. You can also rent a kayak or canoe for the day if you'd rather explore on your own.
You'll need a car to get to Lake Moultrie, as there's no public transport. You can rent one at Charleston International Airport, which is about an hour away. If you want to stay at the lake, there are numerous campsites scattered around the shoreline, including RV parks. You can also stay at hotels in the nearby town of Moncks Corner or towards the northern shore in St. Stephen. And there's always Charleston, which has countless accommodation options to suit all budgets and a romantic waterfront promenade lined with Southern mansions.