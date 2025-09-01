Sunken Forests And Secret Coves Make This Freshwater Lake A Dreamy Lowcountry Escape

Charleston has numerous reasons for attracting visitors to South Carolina, such as La Cave, a French-inspired restaurant with European charm. The city is also a fantastic gateway to otherworldly nature, including one of South Carolina's wildest coastal escapes with untouched beaches. If you love getting outside and losing yourself among Mother Nature's spoils, you'll also want to make the one-hour drive north of Charleston to Lake Moultrie.

Since its humble beginnings as swampland and forest, Lake Moultrie has become a prized outdoor recreation haven for South Carolina residents and visitors. The freshwater lake sprawls over 60,000 acres, making it the state's third-largest lake. What makes this lake so special is that it still has submerged remnants of its original timberland, with trees rising out of the water. While this can prove hazardous for boats and should be navigated carefully, it does give the water an eerily beautiful aesthetic. Lake Moultrie also has many backwater sloughs and hidden coves (mostly former swampland) where vegetation thrives beneath the surface, supporting healthy populations of record-breaking fish that attract keen anglers from around the country.

If you're coming with your fishing rods, you'll have a chance to reel in various species, including largemouth bass, bream, catfish, and pickerel. Lake Moultrie has set the scene for some epic catches over the years. In 1964, one fisherman reeled in a 58-pound catfish, which set a new world record. More recently, a 113.8-pound blue catfish was caught in 2017. Popular fishing spots include the deep water near Pinopolis Dam, the northern shoreline, and Diversion Canal, which links Lake Moultrie to Lake Marion. Spring and fall are the best seasons for largemouth bass, while blue catfish peak in summer and winter.